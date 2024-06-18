Zomba Athletics Academy already registered five athletes for the Standard Bank Be More Race

* Appealing for sponsorship from well-wishers towards athletes’ travel, food and accommodation costs

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ahead of the suspension of sporting activities and the postponement of the Standard Bank Be More Race, Zomba Athletics Academy had already registered five athletes, who have now resumed their serious preparations as they await announcement of the day of the event.

The Academy’s founder and patron, Benedicto Makumba announced this following the announcement released today, June 18, by Malawi National Council of Sports, that it has lifted the temporary suspension of sporting activities which it advised associations to do so in order to honour the mourning period till the burial of late Vice-President Saulos Chilima and the eight others.

Makumba said Kesten Banyira and Winfred Gondwa were registered in the 21km men’s category; his wife Eneless Makumba in women’s 21km; Martha Bakili in 10km women and Kelvin Komicho in 5km men.

Makumba said he managed to raise the funds for registration of K85,000 — which is K20,000 each for the three in the 21km category, K15,000 for the 10km and K5,000 for the 5km.

He is now appealing for support from well-wishers towards travel, food and accommodation costs for the five athletes, saying the money for the registration was from his own resources.

Makumba, who is also former national and southern Africa champion in 800m and 1500m, is passionate of his Academy — who also encourages his athletes to concentrate on their academic pursuits and through his own resources and contributions from the academy’s development partners, he pays school fees to some deserving but needy learners for their secondary school needs.

On his holiday from peace keeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) last year, he paid fees for 10 of them and he said he still had to do deep from the pockets to finance them in other races this year.

“It’s becoming tough now because the Academy keeps growing because youngsters are inspired of the achievements our athletes have made over the past few years.

“We made it a point that we should have some good representation at the Be More Race as we only had one last year,” he said, adding: “If there are some well-wishers out there, please assist as the athletes are eyeing for honours in Lilongwe.”

Those wishing to support the welfare costs towards the Be More Race and his efforts of encouraging the athletes to also pursue their academic dreams, they can deposit to Zomba Branch of the FDH Bank — Account name: Zomba Athletics Development Center; Account number: 1210000450527.

The athlete for the 21km race, Eneless Makumba is also the Academy’s matron and last year’s Be More Race, she made headlines when she participated as her charity initiative to raise funds to construct a house for Paralympic athlete, Mphatso Saukile and two others that were destroyed due to Cyclone Freddy-induced floods in March 2023.

And in solidarity with her efforts Standard Bank also contributed K1 million towards the cause and this time around, Eneless said she is preparing for honours ahead of the event, which has

While Eneless considered the Be More Race 2023 for the charity cause, she still competed favourably by finishing 6th in a time 1:41:55hrs — just 24 minutes away from the 2023 edition’s champion, Kenyan Monica Ghihruto, who clocked 1:16:18.

Another Kenyan, Naomi Jepkrir was the runner-up in a time of 1:17:39 with Malawian Nalicy Chirwa claiming the third spot a time of Nalicy Tembo (1:20:30); followed by Mulanje-based Tereza Master on 4th (1:23:45).

The 5th position — that was the cut off point for prizes — was taken by Chloe Powell in a time of 1:24:37 and by attaining the 6th position, Eneless attained a personal record in the race and she wants to better it this year.

Ticket sales for this year’s Be More Race started through webticket platforms on www.webtickets.mw and through the various shop outlets in the cities of Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu.

In 2022, Kenya long-distance runners, Geoffrey Kirwa and Monica Cherupu won the men’s category while locals Kefasi Kasiten and Grevazio Mpani shared the spoils in second and third positions.

Last year, the title was clinched by Malawian athlete Chikondi Mwanyali who finished in 1:5:45hrs with fellow compatriots Mphatso Nadolo on second position in 1:05:52 and Chancy Master third in 1:06:06.