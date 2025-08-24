Zingwangwa United date defending champions Blue Eagles in FDH Bank Cup Round of 16

* Next Round of 32 matches set for Saturday, August 30 — Jenda United v FC Shire at Kasungu Stadium; The Becky Academy v The Boys at Mangochi Stadium and Mchinji Villa v Mitundu Baptist at Mchinji Stadium

By Duncan Mlanjira

Zingwangwa United beat M’mbelwa United 3-0 on Saturday to book a place in the Round of 16 of the FDH Bank Cup 2025 — dating for themselves a tussle against TNM Super League side and the cup’s defending champions, Blue Eagles in the Round of 16.

Played at Mpira Stadium, Zingwangwa United’s Coranzo Zonda claimed a brace in 45+1 minute and the 60th while the third was scored by Joseph Khukhu in the 73rd.

Blue Eagles qualified for the Round of 16 after beating fellow TNM Super League side, Songwe Border United 5-4 in a closely contested post match penalties after a goalless 90 minutes.

The Eagles returned to the top flight league having been relegated in 2023 and whilst in the regional league, they managed to win the FDH Bank Cup 2024 edition.

On Thursday, NBS Bank National Division (NDL) side, Bangwe All Stars beat Sporting FC 5-2 after post match penalties at Rumphi Stadium to book a place in the Round of 16 — also dating for themselves a tussle against TNM Super League side, Kamuzu Barracks.

The match ended 1-1 in regulation time after Sporting FC’s Lyson Nkhoma equalised on the 90th minutes having trailed for 80 minutes following Bangwe All Stars’ Madalitso Mwanchoma’s 10th minute goal.

Kamuzu Barracks went through to the Round of 16 after beating Southern Region League side, FC Thondwe 3-1 last weekend.

Nyasa Big Bullets went through to the Round of 16 after thrashing NBS Bank NDL side, Chilumba Barracks 5-0 at Chitipa Stadium with four of them through Babatunde Adepoju and their other goal — that was the Bullets’ second — from Chawanangwa Gumbo this afternoon in the FDH Bank Cup 2025 Round of 32.

Babatunde opened the floodgates in the 21st minute and went on to increase the lead to 3-1 in the 34th after Gumbo’s 24th and he claimed his hat-trick in the 57th before his 4th in the 57th to oust the NDL side from the competition.

The four goals has put Babatunde well ahead on the race for the competition’s Golden Boot — two ahead of Kamuzu Barracks John Mchema, who scored a brace in their 3-1 triumph of Southern Region League side, FC Thondwe and the brace by Zingwangwa United’s Coranzo Zonda.

TNM Super League side, Karonga United were ousted at home by lower league side Chatoloma ADMARC 3-5 through post match penalties having played out to a 1-1 draw when the lite league side equalised in the 79th minute through Allen Chihana after Laston Pingeni had put the visitors in the lead in the 37th.

Silver Strikers ousted fellow TNM Super League side, Mighty Tigers 1-0 through Charles Chipala’s 78th minute goal while Dedza Dynamos were booted out by Creck Sporting Club 1-0 at their own turf at Dedza Stadium through a goal from Patrick Mapunza to date Moyale FC in the Round of 16 in the second week of September.

Mzuzu City Hammers saw off another NBS Bank NDL side, Baka City 7-1 in post match penalties having played to a 1-1 after 90 minutes. Baka, who are the immediate past participants of the TNM Super League 2024, managed to hold the seasoned Mzuzu City Hammers when they equalised through Hastings Ndawu in the 82nd minute having been one goal down from the the 44th through Hassan Luwembe’s goal.

Mzuzu City Hammers date Mighty Wanderers in Round of 16, who qualified on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium having beaten fellow TNM Super League side, MAFCO 3-1 through goals from Isaac Kaliati (62’), Blessings Singini (71’) and Blessings Zulu (88’) after MAFCO’s China Chirwa had pulled one back in the 87th.

Team of the moment in the TNM Super League in the debut appearance, were shown how unpredictable cup matches can be by being beaten 1-2 by Moyale FC, whom they beat 3-0 in the elite league’s first round.

Ekhaya scored first through Helmas Masinja in the 13th minute but Moyale equalised in the 19th by Charles Nkhoma before Raphael Phiri put them into the lead in the 32nd.

There was also another draw at 0-0 between two TNM Super League sides in which Civil Service United won 3-0 in post match penalties against Chitipa United.

The Round of 32 will continue on Saturday, August 30, with NBS Bank NDL bottom of the league side, Jenda United against FC Shire at Kasungu Stadium; an all-NBS Bank NDL derby between Mchinji Villa and Mitundu Baptist at Mchinji Stadium; Beck Academy v The Boyz at Mangochi Stadium — and a Zomba City derby between Prison United and NBS Bank NDL leaders, Red Lions.

Winners of Prison United v Red Lions will meet Civil Service United; Beck Academy/The Boyz v Nyasa Big Bullets; Mchinji Villa/Mitundu Baptist v Chatoloma ADMARC; Jenda United/FC Shire v Silver Strikers.

The Round of 32 will be followed by the Round of 16 in second week of September — with the semifinals scheduled for first week of October while the final is on November 1.

