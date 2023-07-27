Zimpertec and Vitalite partner Dadaz Chess Academy to sponsor Back to School kids’ tourney

* Zimpertec is a German-based company working closely with Vitalite Malawi to ease access to quality solar products



* Zimpertec Chief Operating Officer, Ulrich Zimmerman is a chess player and FIDE Master (FM)

* And is set to spice up the tournament by a playing a friendly match with Malawi’s celebrated chess player, FM Joseph Mwale

By Duncan Mlanjira

Zimpertec and Vitalite have partnered Dadaz Chess Academy to sponsor Back to School kids’ tournament scheduled for August 26 that serves to inculcate the spirit of chess in schools ahead of the next academic term.

Dadaz Chess, which is an ambassador of The Gift of Chess in Malawi and a registered affiliate of the Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM), is celebrating the success of the distribution of 1,000 free chess sets in the country which were made available by the US chess charity.

Led by founder of Dadaz Chess Academy, Susan Namangale — who is The Gift of Chess Global Head, distributed the chess sets nationwide to schools in 22 districts in partnership with Dadaz volunteers.

In a joint statement, the three partners say the “sponsorship comes at the right time to give an opportunity for school children to test their skills and play with other children, and it aligns with CHESSAM’s agenda to make Malawi a chess playing nation”.



“Dadaz Chess Academy has been organizing tournaments targeting children as these are the future leaders with great potential to become grandmasters and has committed to supporting CHESSAM by holding chess tournaments for children.”

Zimpertec is a German-based company working closely with Vitalite Malawi to ease access to quality solar products for the people of Malawi and together they accelerate electricity access in rural areas by providing long-lasting PayGo Solar Home Systems.

The Zimpertec Chief Operating Officer, Ulrich Zimmerman is a chess player and FIDE Master (FM) and is set to spice up the kids’ tournament by a playing a friendly match with Malawi’s celebrated chess player, FM Joseph Mwale.

In announcing the sponsorship Zimpertec and Vitalite expressed their excitement and look forward to it — whose prizes include academic materials such as school bags, calculators, Brick SHS solar kit, and others.

Dadaz Chess Academy has the quest to groom prodigies all over the country to promote the sport at grassroots and help Malawi become a strong chess playing nation.

Namangale, who is current Zone 4.5 president — the first female to hold such an African regional position — reiterates that she has big plans to reach out to the youths and make chess popular amongst school-going children.

She emphasizes that chess is an important tool to build strategic leaders of tomorow and an important tool for mindset change, which is an enabler in MW2063 national vision and to change the mindset, “it needs people with critical and analytical thinking who see beyond status quo and make the right decisions — and chess is a tool for that”.

When Namangale attended a Chess for Freedom conference in Chicago, US in May, she networked with founder of The Gift of Chess, Russell Makofsky who made a decision to announce the partnership withe Dadaz Chess Academy to help spread The Gift of Chess across Malawi.

As Dadaz Chess Academy hit the ground running in the distribution of the 1,000 chess sets, Makofsky announced last month that Namangale, who is also Malawi National Council of Sports board member, was appointed The Gift of Chess Global Head.

And on the commemoration if the International Chess Day last week organised by The Gift of Chess, Namangale announced that it launched ‘Become a Builder’ campaign which is enticing 1,000 people or over globally to support the distribution of 1 million chess sets globally by year 2030.

“Each day, new builders are joining us, and we thank all of you that have already supported the campaign,” she said in a special global appeal. “The game of chess can be used as an incredible tool for empowerment and opportunity globally.

“Unfortunately, due to a lack of chess sets, the communities that could benefit the most from chess do not have access to the game. That is why today, on International Chess Day, we are sharing our commitment to distribute 1,000,000 chess sets globally by 2030.”

Wellwishers are encouraged to visit secure.etransfer.com (Support The Gift of Chess).