Zimbabwe’s VP Chiwenga flown off to China for medical review

By Timothy Ndoro, iHarare.com

Zimbabwe’s Vice-president Constantino Chiwenga, who is suspected to have been poisoned by his wife, Marry Chiwenga, has been flown back to China for a medical review.

Chiwenga spent more than 4 months in China being treated for a critical medical ailment, suspected to be poisoning, which in the Vice-president’s own words would have definitely killed him if it was not for the Chinese.

Speaking at the third annual national thanksgiving and dedication service at the Zimbabwe international trade fair grounds in Bulawayo on Sunday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said: “Our VP, Cde Chiwenga, is in China for medical review. He will be back in the country soon.”

On the other hand, Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga, who is currently in remand prison on charges of attempted murder, is reported to be in critical condition.

Marry who has been languishing in prison for the past two weeks, is reported to have deteriorated to critical levels.

According to prison sources who spoke to online publication, The Anchor, Marry woke up severely swollen and critically ill.

“She was not talking this morning, was seriously ill and was soiling herself. She is not herself. Anything could happen,” the source told the publication on Sunday.

And on Monday, a haggard looking Marry showed up at the Harare Magistrates’ Court to appeal for bail that has been denied twice.

The estranged wife is going through a nasty divorce from the Vice-president which has resulted in stunning allegations of drug abuse and addiction as Chiwenga battles to secure custody of the couple’s three minor children.

Marry was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) allegedly at the orders of Chiwenga.

The embattled former model is facing numerous allegations which include, six counts of illegally externalizing funds well worth over US$1 million, five for money laundering and one for fraud where she allegedly forged a marriage certificate.

The charges allege that she illegally solemnized a secret marriage presided over by acting Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi without Chiwenga’s consent.