Zimbabwe’s interim coach Tapera aims for semi-finals of the COSAFA Cup 2024

* They date Comoros this afternoon at 15:00hrs to be beamed live on GOtv

* Next games are on June 30 against Zambia and on July 2 against guest nation, Kenya

Zimbabwe flew into South Africa on Wednesday afternoon ready for their first game of the COSAFA Cup 2024 against Comoros this afternoon (15:00hrs live on GOtv) andinterim coach, Jairos Tapera says he has set his sights on guiding the Warriors, at least to the semi-finals.

Drawn alongside Zambia and Kenya in Group B, Zimbabwe next stage matches are on June 30 against the Chipolopolo and on July 2 against guest nation, the Harambee Stars.

Speaking to Zimbabwe journalists before the Warriors squad left Harare for Gqeberha in Port Elizabeth, Tapera said: “We really need to qualify for the semi-finals, that’s one target we have set. Yes, it’s a challenge but, it is also a challenge for the other teams because they know Zimbabwe are no pushover at the COSAFA.”

Tapera managed the Zimbabwe national team during their recent FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying losses against Lesotho (0-2) and South Africa (3-1), with both matches taking place on South African turf.

The Manica Diamonds coach remains confident that his team can secure positive results in their COSAFA Cup matches, despite the recent losses against Lesotho and South Africa.

He is quoted as saying: “We have regrouped with a pure new squad, three-quarters of them are under 23. We discussed all these disappointments with the players, making them aware that we need as many wins as possible.

“We are expecting a lot of positive results from these boys and we expect them to make us proud again as a nation.”

Having already won six COSAFA Cup titles, a victory in this year’s edition would see Zimbabwe tie Zambia as the competition’s most successful team as the Chipolopolo have lifted the trophy a record 7 times.

The reigning champions also left for South Africa yesterday but in the morning under coach, Chisi Mbewe to face Kenya in their opening tie before meeting Zimbabwe on Sunday in what is the latest edition of the ‘Battle of Zambezi.’

The 2012 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions will wrap up Group B fixtures on Tuesday against Comoros as they chase a third straight COSAFA Cup title.

The Comoros collected their first ever win in the COSAFA Cup after victory over Seychelles in the 2009 tournament in Zimbabwe, their second appearance at the regional showpiece.

They performed admirably in that event, also securing a draw against Botswana, but a 3-0 loss to Eswatini meant they bowed out in the first round.

It was an improvement on their first showing in 2008 when they lost all three games without scoring a goal. They did not compete between 2013 and 2017. The team returned for the 2018 COSAFA Cup and although they took only one point from their three games, it was an improved showing.

The side drew 1-1 with Seychelles, before a 3-0 loss to Mozambique and a 1-0 reversal at the hands of Madagascar. That would be the catalyst for a first ever knockout appearance in 2019 as they topped their three-team pool following the withdrawal of Angola after a win against Mauritius (2-1) and a draw with Eswatini (2-2).

That set up a quarterfinal with a powerful Zimbabwe side where they lost 2-0, before a defeat at the hands of Malawi in the Plate semifinals. They were forced to withdraw from the 2021 tournament that was held in Gqeberha, and suffered first round exits in 2022 and 2023.

The steady improvement of the side has been perfectly illustrated in their qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the first time they appeared at the showpiece continental event. They beat Ghana in the group stages but lost to the hosts in the round of 16.

As for Kenya have been to the COSAFA Cup once before, making their debut in the 2013 competition that was held in Zambia. They exited in the first round on that occasion, but showed enough quality to suggest they will be a real force to be reckoned with this time round too.

They opened with a 2-2 draw against Lesotho 11 years ago, before they beat Eswatini 2-0 in a game that was played the following day. But their hopes of a place in the knockout rounds were dashed when they fell to a 2-1 loss to Botswana.

The East African side have been to the Africa Cup of nations finals on six previous occasions, the last in 2019 — unfortunately, they exited in the pool stages on each occasion, with two wins in 17 AFCON finals matches to their name.

Those victories came in 2004 against Burkina Faso (3-1) and 2019 versus regional rivals Tanzania, when they won 3-2 as they twice came from behind.

Kenya has long produced a steady stream of fine football, with the most recent examples being Victor Wanyama, who played for Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur in England, and most recently Montreal Impact in Major League Soccer.

Kenya have won their only regional CECAFA tournament in its current form on seven occasions, the last in 2017, and been runners-up a further seven times.

The COSAFA Cup 2024 got underway today in Gqeberha in Port Elizabeth, South Africa that saw two draws — 1-1 between the hosts and Mozambique and a stalemate 0-0 between eSwatini and Botswana.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice is bringing the top southern African football showpiece closer home through live beaming on GOtv up to July 7 and the live broadcast details (times CAT) are:

Thursday June 27

* 15:00: Comoros v Zimbabwe – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

* 18:00: Zambia v Kenya – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Friday June 28

* 15:00: Lesotho v Seychelles – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

* 18:00: Angola v Namibia – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday June 29

* 12:00: Mozambique v eSwatini – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

* 15:00: South Africa v Botswana – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday June 30

* 12:00: Kenya v Comoros – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

* 15:00: Zambia v Zimbabwe – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday July 1

* 12:00: Angola v Seychelles – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

* 15:00: Namibia v Lesotho – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Tuesday July 2

* 12:00: Comoros v Zambia – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

* 15:00: South Africa v Eswatini – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Wednesday July 3

* 15:00: Lesotho v Angola – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Friday July 5

* 15:00: Semifinal 1 – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

* 18:00: Semifinal 2 – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday July 7

* 12:00: Third Place Playoff – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

* 15:00: Final – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360.—Reporting by SuperSport, ZamFoot