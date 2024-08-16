Zimbabwe’s Herentals Queens take Group A lead of CAF Women’s Champions League-COSAFA qualifiers

* The action continues from noon when Botswana’s rookies, Gaborone United face União Desportiva de Lichinga of Mozambique

Debutantes Herentals Queens of Zimbabwe eased to a comfortable 3-1 win over FC Ongos from Namibia to take the lead of Group A of CAF Women’s Champions League-COSAFA qualifiers which Malawi if hosting at Mpira Village.

Another debutantes, University of the Western Cape (UWC) of South Africa lost 0-1 to 2022 champions Green Buffaloes of Zambia but Herentals Queens lead through goal difference.

The action continues from noon when Botswana’s rookies, Gaborone United face União Desportiva de Lichinga of Mozambique, followed by a clash between Malawi’s representatives, Ascent Soccer against Young Buffaloes from eSwatini at 15h00.

The fourth edition of the eight-team tournament started with forward Maudy Mafurutse scoring Queens’ opener in the 20th minute. She got to the end of a high and long ball before chipping Ongos goalkeeper Agnes Kauzuu.

Nine minutes later, one goal became two when defender Tumbare Egness slid home from the crowded box to ensure the Zimbabweans’ two-goal cushion going into break.

Ongos did make a number of substitutions to shore up the leaky defence and when play resumed such changes nearly paid dividends as substitute Twelikondjele Amukoto, who had replaced Memory Ngonda, rose unmarked at the near-post to meet a corner kick but the Namibian midfielder flashed her effort over the goal.

That miss proved costly as the Zimbabwean students sealed the win through midfielder Melody Chikore’s 70th minute volley, minutes after replacing Bridget Mutaurwa.

Next to enter the stage for yet another maiden appearance were UWC, who took on Buffaloes.

The Zambians were, alongside FC Ongos, the only ones with previous experience in the regional qualifiers.

In this second game, the South African’s had a lion’s share of possession and instantly endeared themselves to the fans with their brand of attacking football.

But for all their enterprising play, it was the Zambians who looked more threatening on the counter-attack.

In one of those forward forays, Malawian striker Vanessa Chikupila nearly scored for Buffaloes in the 9th minute but her effort bounced off the post before UWC averted the danger.

After half-chances and meek attempts, Natasha Nanyangwe finally broke the deadlock in the second half, minutes after replacing Chikupila.

Nanyangwe rose the highest to head into the net from Agness Phiri’s corner-kick to win it for Buffaloes.

UWC did not go down without a fight but they found Esther Banda-led Buffaloes defence and goalkeeper Aisha Mbwana difficult to beat.

UWC return to action on Saturday when they meet Queens whereas Buffaloes date FC Ongos on the same day.

The overall winner of the 10-day tournament will book a place at the CAF Women’s Champions League’s ultimate continental finals, joining Mamelodi Sundowns who did not participate in the qualifiers as they had already secured their finals’ slot by virtue of being champions of the COSAFA regional qualifiers.

Entrance for fans to all matches are free of charge but all matches can be watched live as they are streamed on FIFA+.—Reporting by COSAFA website