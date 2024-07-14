Zambia’s Drug Enforcement Commission foils smuggling of over MK42.1m worth of Malawian bank notes

* They were in stacks of K20s, K50s, K100s, K200s, K500s, K1,000s, K2,000s and K5,000s denominations concealed in eight wooden boxes

* The meticulously coordinated operation operation was carried out at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka

* Leading to the successful apprehension of two foreign nationals

Maravi Express

Zambia’s Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has foiled smuggling of over MK42,184,000 worth of Malawian bank notes concealed in eight 8 boxes on transit to the United States of America (USA), via a named airline.

A press statement from DEC’s public relations officer, Allan Tamba says the “meticulously coordinated operation operation was carried out at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, leading to the successful apprehension of two foreign nationals”.

The suspects, one American and one Russian, jointly and whilst acting together, were found in possession of significant amounts of Malawian Kwacha in stacks of K20s, K50s, K100s, K200s, K500s, K1,000s, K2,000s and K5,000s denominations concealed in eight wooden boxes.

The statement further said the contraband was discovered by officers from the DEC, Immigration Department, and Bank of Zambia and that the search was later extended to a hotel in Lusaka where the suspects had been staying where other currencies were found and seized to help with the ongoing investigations.

The seized currencies included:

* Maloti M102,600.00 (currency from the Kingdom of Lesotho) and 24,300 coins;

* Emalangeni (SZL) E243,050.00 (currency from the Kingdom of eSwatini) and 59,900 coins;

* United States dollars amounting to US$33,883.00;

* British Pound amounting to £200.00;

* Turkish Lira amounting to ₺820.00;

* Zimbabwean Zig amounting to 6,000.00;

* Convertible Mark (currency for Bosnia) BAM30 and Congolese Franc 7.

Other items which were seized included a Toyota Hilux registration Number BBC 8613; car rental documents two iPads; two Iphones; various documents and one American Passport and three Russian Passports.

“The DEC is currently continuing its investigation to determine the specific charges and the fate of the suspects,” said the statement. “This operation sends a clear message to those who attempt to use Zambia as a transit country for illegal activities that the DEC, in collaboration with collaborating partners, will not relent in efforts at protecting our nation’s integrity and ensure that justice prevails.

“Let this be a warning to all, that Zambia is vigilant, and those who seek to undermine our laws will face the consequences.”