Zambian authorities seize plane with US$5.6m cash, 127.2 kg gold bars and weapons

* 10 people detained including a Zambian, six Egyptians, a Dutch, a Spaniard and a Latvian

* The money had been placed in the safe custody of the Bank of Zambia as investigations into the matter continue

Maravi Express

Reports coming from Zambia indicate that the country’s Drug Enforcement Commission has detained 10 people suspected to be linked to cash amounting to US$5.6m cash as well as 127.2 kg gold bars and weapons, which were found and seized in a plane that landed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in the capital Lusaka.

A report by online publication, Gold Diggers, says the authorities intercepted a private plane and upon a search found the cash, the gold, its gold measuring equipment and five pistols with 126 rounds of ammunition.

In a video of a press conference, Drug Enforcement Commission’s Director General, Nason Banda told the journalists that the 10 people include a Zambian, six Egyptians, a Dutch, a Spaniard and a Latvian — who have since been detained for further investigations.

Banda said the chartered aircraft flew from Cairo, Egypt and landed at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at around 7 CAT on Monday and acting on a tip that it was carrying “dangerous goods”.

He said the plane on which the items were found and another aircraft belonging to a local airline had since been seized while the money had been placed in the safe custody of the Bank of Zambia as investigations into the matter continue.

The make of the private jet has been named as the Global Express T7-WW and the other aircraft belonging to a local airline’ make is King Air B190.