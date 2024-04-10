Zambia stun hot favourites Morocco to secure second successive appearance at Olympics Paris 2024

* The Copper Queens reverse a 1-2 home defeat to a 2-0 away win through a brace by Barbra Banda

* Nigeria secure their 5th Olympics qualification after goalless stalemate with South Africa

Maravi Express

Zambia are through to their second consecutive Olympics Women’s football tournament after doing the unthinkable by reversing a 1-2 home defeat to a 2-0 win in Morocco on Tuesday evening.

A brace by the Copper Queens skipper, Barbra Banda — who shone at the previous edition of the global showpiece — ensured that Zambia go through after a nervy start.

In the first leg in Ndola last week, Morocco edged themselves closer to qualification as the Atlas Lionesses secured the important away victory in the dying embers of the game with striker Rosella Ayane grabbing the winner in the 95th minute.

Under the astute guidance of coach Jorge Vilda, the Moroccan squad displayed exceptional resilience and skill to outmaneuver their Zambian counterparts led by Bruce Mwape.

Despite facing early pressure, they withstood a penalty scare in the 33rd minute, brilliantly thwarted by Moroccan goalkeeper Khadija Rmichi, denying Prisca Chilufya’s attempt.

However, just before halftime, Morocco seized the initiative with a breathtaking goal by Zineb Redouani in the 45th minute from 30 yards plus, leaving Zambian goalkeeper Eunice Sakala helpless.

Upon resumption, the Moroccans faced relentless pressure from Zambia, eventually conceding an equalizer from Lushomo Mweemba in the 80th minute.

Yet, with the match seemingly destined for a stalemate, Ayane emerged as the hero, securing victory for Morocco in the dying moments of game.

In the second leg, Barbra Banda gave the Zambians the lead just before the break in the 40th minute which sprung hope into the visitors against a highly spirited Morocco side.

Needing just a goal to secure their ticket without conceding, Zambia sent more numbers forward and pinned the Moroccans into their own half who eventually made a mistake through a hand-ball by Najat Badri for the referee to point to the penalty spot.

It was again the skipper who stepped up to find the second and their second Olympics tournament in succession — who will be looking at doing better than the Tokyo 2020 edition were they were eliminated in the first round of the competition.

Meanwhile, Nigeria drew 0-0 with South Africa in Pretoria also on Tuesday — a result that was enough for the Super Falcons to secure passage to their 5th Olympics after last making an appearance in the 2008 edition in Beijing.

Coming into the tie with a 1-0 cushion from the first leg in Abuja, the 11-time African champions needed just a draw to secure their place in Paris and did just enough to frustrate the current African champions, who failed to break their resolute defence.

Despite sending numbers forward, Desiree Ellis’ charges hardly troubled the Nigerian defence with just Thembi Kgatlana getting close in the 48th minute after being put through on goal but saw her attempt going wide off target.

Amogelang Motau could have sent the game to extra-time in the 85th minute after being set up by Kgatlana, but her strike was easily gathered by the keeper as the Super Falcons remained disciplined in defence to hold on to the result.

Meanwhile, despite the disappointing result, the Banyana Banyana right back, Lebohang Ramalepe was awarded with her 100 cap milestone jersey after the match by the South African Football Association.

The skillful Ramalepe, who plays as a defender was part of the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations winning squad, as well as the side that finished in the Round of 16 at last year FIFA Women’s World Cup™.

The journey to the final round of qualification for Zambia was a walkover in 2nd round after their match against Mali was canceled for both matches and they went on to play Ghana in the 3rd round in which they won 1-0 away and drew 3-3 at home to qualify on away goals rule.

Morocco won on penalties against Namibia in the 2nd round having lost 0-2 away and winning 2-0 at home to get through to the 3rd round where they beat Tunisia 2-1 away and 4-1 at home before dating Zambia in the 4th round.

Nigeria started in 2nd round drawing with Ethiopia 1-1 away before winning 4-0 at home and in the 3rd round they drew 0-0 with Cameroon away and winning 1-0 at home.

For South Africa, their 2nd round ended 1-1 away to DR Congo and 2-0 win at home and beating Tanzania 3-0 away in 3rd round and winning 1-0 at home.—Reporting by CAFonline

