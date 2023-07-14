Zambia on verge of retaining COSAFA Cup tile after beating South Africa 2-1 in semis

Keegan Allan of South Africa during the semi against Zambia

By Duncan Mlanjira

Defending champions Zambia have beaten hosts South Africa 2-1 in the semifinals of the 2023 COSAFA Cup to book a date with Lesotho in the final after Malawi lost 0-3 on penalties in their 1-1 draw with the Likuenas in their earlier semis at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Friday afternoon.

Zambia hold the most record of title wins — 6 jointly won with Zimbabwe and aside from their six tournament wins, Zambia have also finished runners-up on six occasions, more than any other nation — four of those runners-up medals came between 2004 and 2009, before they also picked up a silver medal in 2017 and 2018.

They have reached the final in four of the last five tournaments, the odd one out 2021. The Chipolopolo have also reached the semifinals of the COSAFA Cup on the most occasions at 17.

They have made it through to the deciding match in 12 of the 17 matches and Zimbabwe are the next most frequent semifinalists with 12 appearances.

Zambia has played 66 matches played in the history of the COSAFA Cup and they are the inaugural champions attained in 1997 – winning it back-to-back in 1998.

A report by KickOff.com says in their match, both Zambia and South Africa didn’t carve too many openings in the earlier stages of the match as matters remained keenly poised in the quest to reach the final of the tournament.

The host applied a lot of pace up top through the movement of Iqraam Rayners and captain Lyle Lakay from the left of defence though this didn’t unlock a stubborn Zambia.

However, Chipolopolo didn’t resist pressure but were able to pin the home team back before a timeous clearance from Keagan Allan prevented a clear-cut opportunity after the half-hour mark.

Bafana did draw first blood on the stroke of halftime as Mabasa continued his rich vein of form when he finished off a smartly worked delivery.

Chipolopolo opted to put on a substitution at the start of the second half as Andrew Phiri came on or Wisdom Moyela Libamba, while Bafana decided to make no alterations.

The re-structured effort from Chipolopolo paid dividends five minutes gone after Phiri set-up a timeous supply for Golden Mashata to grab hold and beat Mzimela.

With their tails up, the holders went on to grab the lead midway in the second half when a cracking striker from a free-kick by Albert Kangwanda gave Mzimela no chance.

Ramoreboli made two changes late on where Tebogo Tlolane replaced striker Mabasa before Mogamat May came on for Thabo Cele.

However, the additions didn’t make the difference that the coach would’ve wanted, as Chipolopolo claimed the win to set up a final with Lesotho on Sunday.

The win against Malawi saw Lesotho reach the final of the regional tournament for the second time while Malawi saw their hopes of winning the tournament fade away as set to take part in Sunday’s third-place playoff match against South Africa.

In their semifinal, the Flames started under pressure and saw impressive Neo Mokhachane providing an assist which Jane Thabantso netted in the 18th minute to hand them the lead.

The Flames responded by exerting pressure on the Likuena defence and they were awarded a penalty in the 25th minute, and Chawanangwa Kaonga converted it to make it 1-1 — his second goal in of the tournament.

Lesotho were then reduced to 10 players on the stroke of halftime when Motlomelo Mkhwanazi was sent off after picking up his second yellow card of the game and the score was 1-1 at the interval.

Despite being numerically disadvantaged, the Likuena were able to contain the Flames who were poor in the final third in the second half and the game ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time and a penalty shootout followed.

Sekhoane Moerane was the hero in the shootout as the 25-year-old goalkeeper saved three spot-kicks to inspire Lesotho to a 3-0 victory on penalties.

Flames failed to crack down a resolute Lesotho after the Likuenas lost Mkwananzi in 44th minute when he was given matching orders after fouling Chawanangwa Kaonga — having picked a yellow card earlier.

First to take the post-match penalties was captain Stanley Sanudi but the Sotho goalkeeper read his body movement well and dived in the path of the weak drive and saved. Next was Chimwemwe Idana, who was also read well by the goalkeeper as well as the third taker.

Meanwhile, coach Patrick Mabedi — anticipating that the match would go into penalties after the Likuenas played a strong defensive game — replaced goalkeeper Brighton Munthali, who kept a clean sheet in the three group match victories, by replacing him with Innocent Nyasulu.

But he dived the wrong way in all three of the takers including the winning shot by his counterpart, who had already saved three.

However, the Flames got a consolation by being Idana being voted Man of the Match — joining his teammates in all the three group matches; leftback Alick Lungu in the first game against Zambia; Chawangwa Kaonga in the second against Seychelles and Patrick Mwaungulu against Comoros.

The Flames conceded first in the 17th minute when a counter attack saw a Sotho send in the neat cross from the right which defenders just watched and found Jane Thabantso free to shoot past goalkeeper Brighton Munthali.

Before that the Flames escaped a scare when a corner flew past the goalmouth and found an unmarked Sotho at the near post who headed in but captain Stanley Sanudi clear off the line with his head.

The goal gave the Likuenas some confidence as Malawi kept losing possession easily and the Flames soon picked and started playing neat passes but was the last touch and the strong resolute defence.

In the 23rd minute, a Sotho handled a goal bound shot in the box and from the resultant penalty Chawanangwa Kaonga leveled the scores.

Coach Patrick Mabedi is using a 3-5-2 formation that has Brighton Munthali in goals with captain Stanley Sanudi in defence together with Nickson Mwase and Chembezi Dennis with Chimwemwe Idana; Patrick Mwaungulu; Lloyd Aaron; Alick Lungu and Lanjesi Nkhoma in midfield.

Chawanangwa Kaonga and Christopher Kumwembe are the target men.

The coach made changes in the second half replacing Kaonga for Patrick Macheso in the 60th minute; Kumwembe for Chifundo Mpasi in the 87th — in a double substitution with goalkeeper Brighton Munthali for the Nyasulu, who was targeted for the penalty shootout but was ineffective.