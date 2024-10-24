Zambia, Mozambique both win take charge of their groups of COSAFA Women’s Championships

* Zambia defeated Angola 3-0 in Group C at Isaac Wolfson Stadium

* Mozambique edged Zimbabwe 1-0 in a repeat of last year’s third-place play-off clash

Zambia and Mozambique have given themselves an excellent chance to qualifying for the knockout phase of the COSAFA Women’s Championship 2024 after winning their opening matches today.

Zambia defeated Angola 3-0 in Group C at Isaac Wolfson Stadium while Mozambique edged Zimbabwe 1-0 in a repeat of last year’s third-place play-off clash.

In the other match of the day in Group D, Mozambique edged Zimbabwe 1-0 and will also now be favourites to advance from the pool. Group C and D have three teams each.

Ochumba Lubandji, Lungowe Namasiku and Regina Chanda were on the scoresheet for 2022 champions, Zambia on their country’s 60th commemoration of Independence Day.

Angola started the game well, dominating and creating good scoring chances but were kept at bay by Zambia goalkeeper Ng’ambo Musole.

Angola had an early chance in the opening 10 minutes with Ruth Lopes’ tame effort easy saves for the Zambia number one.

Zambia settled and had Namasiku getting in the 18 yard area, firing the ball just over the bar. Soon after, Angola won a free-kick and Zeferina Caupe stepped up but hit the cross bar.

The sides exchanged possession until Namasiku set up Lubandji from the left for the opener on the half hour mark. The Copper Queens kept applying pressure however were let down by their final touches in the final third.

There was opportunity for Angola to equalise just before halftime through Ana da Costa but her shot went wide, leaving her side trailing at the break.

It took just two minutes in the second half for the Copper Queens to extend their lead through Namasiku. She could have had a brace minutes after her first goal, however this time the Angolan keeper was alert to deny her.

Ten minutes into the half Angola scored through Paulina Lopes but that was flagged offside. Zambia coach Florence Nkatya wrung changes mid-way through the stanza, bringing in Chanda for Margaret Belemu and she secured victory with the third goal in the last 20 minutes.

In Group D, in the repeat of last year’s third-place play-off clash, it was ironically that it was Mozambique who denied the Zimbabwe a spot on the podium in Gauteng.

Mozambique showed intention to score early in Gqeberha with Emilia Cazembe launching a long-range strike inside the opening five minutes but was denied by keeper Vanessa Lunga.

Still inside the opening 10 minutes, Nobukhosi Ncube crossed to Ethel Chinyerere but that only forced the keeper to come out for a save.

Mozambique won a corner-kick and Aurora Ngale made no mistake in breaking the deadlock from a tight angle of the short corner.

Mozambique had a chance to double their lead through Cidalia Cuta but the keeper punched away for corner and nothing came of it this time.

Zimbabwe kept on their search for an equaliser and would have levelled minutes closer to halftime but keeper Neima Nhamire made two important blocks to keep her side in the lead at the break.

At the start of the second half Zimbabwe brought on Priviledge Mupeti for Peacemore Kenende. That almost had an immediate impact for the Warriors and they again got in the box but denied yet again by Nhamire.

Zimbabwe endured a frustrating second half as they could not make the possession and chances count.

Day 4 tomorrow sees the second round of matches for Group A with Namibia against Seychelles at 12h00 CAT and hosts South Africa against eSwatini in a top of the table clash at 15h00 at Wolfson Stadium — both matches to be streamed live on FIFA+.

From 6 matches played, 19 goals were scored with the biggest victory being eSwatini 6 Seychelles 0 and the first hat trick scored by eSwatini’s Tenanile Ngcamphalala, who is in the race for the Golden Boot with 3 goals.

With 2 goals each are Celiwe Nkambule (eSwatini) and Sarah (Madagascar) while with 1 each are Regina Chanda, Ochumba Lubanji & Lungowe Namasiku (Zambia), Faith Chinzimu (Malawi), Julie Gopal (Mauritius), Louisa, Ny Kanto & Sylvia (Madagascar), Laone Moloi (Botswana), Tshegofatso Motlogelwa (South Africa), Nokuthula Ndlovu (eSwatini), Aurora Ngale (Mozambique).

Malawi’s Faith Chinzimu’s was the first goal scored yesterday in the 1-1 draw against Botswana and her performance also earned her Player of the Match.—Content by COSAFA Media; edited by Maravi Express