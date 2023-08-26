Zambia joins Malawi in Data Must Fall campaign

ESCOM CEO Kamkwamba Kumwenda (left) and Zambia’s Minister Mutati sealing the agreement



By Patricia Kapulula, MANA & Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express

Zambia Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati has appealed to countries in Africa to embrace Malawi’s ‘Data Must Fall’ mantra for smooth data flow that would transform lives of people across the continent.

Mutati made the remarks in Lilongwe on Thursday during the signing of a Diplomatic Data Corridor Agreement and a government-to-government memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Malawi and Zambia.

The Diplomatic Data Corridor collaboration in telecommunications and ICT is between the two nations — Malawi and Zambia on one hand — and the commercial agreement between Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) and FibreCom on the other.

Mutati said one of the barriers to development journey of African countries is the cost of internet, which is drawing the countries back, saying: “Africa must together say data prices must fall; thanks to the wisdom of Malawi.

“I will be pressing Zambia that from now on, the cost of data must fall. Malawi has given Africa the mantra so let us adopt it.”

Campaigners in Malawi embarked on the Data Must Fall campaign in 2020 in order to make internet cost affordable and accessible to the majority of Malawians by generating a policy that would safeguard affordable data bundles.

Malawians have been protesting against service providers for overpricing their data bundles and according to Mutati, reducing data costs will enable the continent to trigger opportunities and possibilities, particularly amongst the youth who are eager to access the internet for enterprise and connectivity but high cost of data is stopping them.

“Let us make money, not around the cost of data but around the transactions that are enabled by data; that is where the money is, not in the cost of transportation.

“The money is at the end when the goods are delivered. That is where we must make money,” he said.

In Africa, the high cost of data is attributed to factors such as unavailability of infrastructure and high taxation.

In his remarks, ESCOM Chief Executive Officer, Kamkwamba Kumwenda described the agreement as a landmark in achieving regional integration in e-processes including cyber security.

“This also sets a major foot hold in achieving the developmental goals as per MW2063 [national vision]. “This project is part of Malawi government’s ambitious plan not only to interconnect with Zambia and neighbouring countries with optic fibre infrastructure, but also extend fibre into all other areas to enable greater accessibility to high-speed internet. Internet that is reliable and affordable to all Malawians, to propel development.

“In this modern age of information and global connectivity, we as Malawi and Zambia (together with the region) need to have a robust and future-proof infrastructure that allows us to keep up with the rest of Africa and the world and also ensure that we as Malawians and Zambians and generations to come, are not left behind.”

He further explained that the Diplomatic Data Corridor Agreement “lays the foundation for such connectivity to carter for the communication needs of the present and future generations”.

“ESCOM as the implementing agency, on behalf of Malawi government, are committed and ready to provide digital services that are available, reliable, and affordable.

“ESCOM, being 100% government owned, have always believed in investing in our people, and we remain committed to empowering all regardless of their location — our ultra-fast and high-capacity network will enable our citizens to participate in the digital transactions just like the rest of the world.”

Kumwenda also announced that ESCOM has rolled out Fibre-to-the-Home technology into residential and business areas which covers all key central business areas in major towns and cities.

“Over 22,000 homes in the country are already fibre-ready, meaning they are ready to be connected to ESCOM’s fibre broadband service. And over 3,000 business premises are also fibre ready.

“As ESCOM, we have taken this bold step to reduce the cost of data and in addition to creating jobs for skilled Malawians,” said whilst also announcing that the National Data Centre is fully operational.

“This is a Tier-3 Data Centre offering cloud services. This will propel development as SMEs — and any other business owners who cannot afford physical servers — can now have the state-of-the-art virtual servers at their disposal.”

“The progress we have made today is the result of the combined efforts of many players, various Ministries and Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) have contributed tremendously.

“This could not have been achieved if it were not for visionary leadership of our presidents, The President of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and The President of the Republic of Zambia His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema.”