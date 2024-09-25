Zambia High Commissioner to Malawi commends utilisation of irrigation farming

* To bring agricultural officers and farmers from Zambia for a learning visit to gain insights into irrigation schemes’ operations

By Yamikani Yapuwa & Blackson Mkupatira, MANA

Zambia High Commissioner to Malawi, Lieutenant Colonel Panji Kaunda (retired, visited Mphuka Cooperative irrigation scheme in Thyolo and at Natama Cooperative in Chiradzulu District where he praised the farmers for their innovative use of local knowledge to successfully operate a gravity-fed irrigation system.

During a visit to the Mphuka Irrigation Scheme, Kaunda expressed his admiration for how the farmers are efficiently utilising water from the Nkhate River to improve their crop yields.

“I have learnt a lot from these farmers,” Kaunda said, while commending their efforts and promising to bring agricultural officers and farmers from Zambia for a learning visit to gain insights into the schemes operations.

He also applauded the local extension workers (advisors) for their crucial role in helping farmers maximise the benefits of irrigation.

Chief Irrigation Officer at Blantyre Agriculture Development Division (ADD), Chris Bodole, who accompanied Kaunda, encouraged the farmers to continue their hard work despite challenges such as low water levels and an aging water intake system.

He reassured the farmers that the government is aware of their struggles and is making plans to rehabilitate the intake and construct a dam to ensure a more reliable water supply.

President of Mphuka Cooperative, Steve Chidakwa said the scheme has transformed the lives of the 328 farmers who cultivate on 90 hectares of land.

“Many of us now own good houses with solar energy, motorcycles and smartphones — thanks to the income from selling our crops like maize, beans, sweet potatoes and cassava,” he said.

However, he expressed concern over the lack of ready markets for their produce, which he believes would further boost their motivation and productivity.

Established in 2015, the Mphuka irrigation scheme is a model of agricultural innovation in Thyolo, empowering farmers to thrive through sustainable irrigation practices.

On his tour of Natama Cooperative in Chiradzulu, Kaunda said utilisation of natural water resources to combat hunger and poverty through irrigation farming, is the way forward.

“The aim of this visit was to learn how Malawi has been alleviating poverty and from the testimonies we have heard from the farmers, there is no hunger and poverty among the households at this scheme.

“They are able to take their children to school and even purchase motorbikes for themselves. This means poverty is being alleviated,” said the High Commissioner, who hailed government for promoting small-scale irrigation schemes, saying such projects directly empower households.

“In Zambia, we have many big rivers but no such schemes like we are seeing here in Malawi. We need to bring technical experts to learn from this so that we can emulate to help our people.

“As Africans, we have the land and waters to produce food for ourselves, so why should we be importing from other continents?” he said, while emphasising the need for other countries to adopt what Malawi is doing.

After noting that many farmers were using chemical, he urged them to adopt organic fertilizer as chemical fertilizer could damage soil quality, saying he noticed that some farmers were “burning crop residues that could otherwise be used to improve soil fertility — the agriculture department must emphasise organic methods.”

Chiradzulu District Council irrigation engineer, Julia Qoto said the High Commissioner’s visit will encourage the farmers: “He has also offered valuable advice, which we hope our farmers will implement to enhance irrigation farming at the scheme.”

Senior Chief Ntchema echoed the sentiments, said the irrigation scheme has been instrumental in promoting food security and education in his area as farmers utilising the scheme can now provide for their families and affords to send their children to school.

Natama Cooperative chairperson, Waliwoni Biliwita, explained that the initiative supports 73 households, including 38 women, 32 men, and three youths, saying: “Last year, together, we realised about K17 million from the sales of our produce but we were only 45 households who planted.

“This time around we are hoping of harvesting more as the number of farmers has increased to 73,” he said.

Natama irrigation scheme was first constructed in 2006 by World Vision Malawi and later renovated by Save the Children but in 2015, the scheme was destroyed by floods.

It was then rebuilt and expanded from four to 25 hectares in 2019 under the government’s World Bank-funded Malawi Drought Resilience and Recovery Programme.