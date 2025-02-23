Zambia Football Association recognises Chawinga sisters’ exceptional accomplishments

* It is for their outstanding contributions that is setting a benchmark for excellence in women’s sport



* This award is for all Malawians female football players—Scorchers captain, Tabitha

By Duncan Mlanjira

At its awards gala in Lusaka last evening, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) recognised Chawinga sisters, Tabitha and Temwa, for their exceptional accomplishments and their role in advancing women’s football.

At the gala held at Taj Pamodzi Hotel, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, awarded the two sisters with certificates of recognition for their outstanding contributions that is setting a benchmark for excellence in women’s sport.

In her vote of thanks, Tabitha, who is Malawi Scorchers captain, Chawinga appreciated the gesture, saying it is very motivating when players are recognised for their contribution to the sport.

“Let me thank the Football Association of Zambia for recognising us,” she is quoted as saying by Fam.mw. It’s a motivation to us and this is a fuel to my game.

“When I was coming [for the ceremony], I didn’t know that I will be awarded. This award is for all Malawians female football players.”

Present at the gala was Football Association of Malawi president, Fleetwood Haiya who applauded FAZ president, Andrew Kamanga on the awards, saying: “This shows that we are all pulling towards football transformation and mostly for the women’s game. Congratulations to Tabitha and Temwa because they deserve this.”

Malawi Scorchers are in Zambia to face the Copper Queens today, which is a continuation match that was called off yesterday due to bad weather conditions.

The two teams meet again on Tuesday, February 25 as the as the Scorchers are using the two friendlies as preparations for the second round of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) qualifier against the winner in the tie between Zimbabwe and Angola.

Malawi Scorchers head coach, Lovemore Fazili has assured Malawians that the players are all geared to continue where they left off in the abandoned match that was rescheduled for this afternoon.

It was abandoned with the Scorchers trailing 0-1 and head coach Fazili said the match kicked off when the rains were still pouring at Reiz Arena making ball movement difficult due to the heavily waterlogged pitch.

After Zambia took the lead in the 21st minute, play was stopped in the 36th minute when the pitch condition continued to worsen, allowing the players back to the dressing room.

After 15 minutes of assessing the pitch conditions, and as rains kept pouring, the match was declared a no contest.

Talking to the media, Fazili confirmed that the match has been rescheduled to tomorrow and despite conceding the goal, the Scorchers were a better side.

He indicated that the goal scored from a free kick was due to some scrappy fight for the ball due to the condition of the pitch.

“We kicked off the match and the Zambians got to the ball after almost over one minute,” said the coach. “We went on to control possession as Sabina Thom, Tabitha and Temwa made in roads deep inside the Zambians half.

“The relenting attacks won us three corners which were not well utilized because of the weather conditions.”

The coach added that as per football rules, the game shouldn’t have kicked off when the rains were still pouring and was quick to add that if the weather had been perfect, it could have ended in Malawi’s favour “for sure”.

“Their defence was really troubled by Sabina, Tabitha and Temwa, as well as Rose Kadzere from the midfield. From their own views of the game, the girls are ready to continue where they left off tomorrow.

“We attacked right from the start just as we trained, that’s why we won the three corners. Tomorrow will be a different game altogether but I’ve indicated we should keep the momentum we started off this afternoon,” said Fazili.

The Scorchers were scheduled to play against Congo on Thursday, February 20 at home, with the return leg away on February 25 — thus the two FIFA-sanctioned friendlies to prepare for either of the two COSAFA members, Zimbabwe and Angola to be played in October this year.

Coach Fazili has a full house just as his counterpart and was certainly going to be a clash of titans as both have their best arsenal that include seven foreign-based players — but for the rains.

The Scorchers foreign legion including Chawinga sisters, Tabitha, who plies for France’s Olympique Lyonnais Féminin); Temwa (Kansas City Current-USA); Rose Kabzere (Montpellier-France), Vannessa Chikupira & Bernadetta Mkandawire (both FC BIIK-Kazygurt-Kazakhstan); Sabina Thom & Chimwemwe Madise (TP Mazembe-DRC).





The Copper Queens’ foreign-based include African Player of the Year 2024, Barbra Banda of USA’s Orlando Pride; Racheal Kundananji (Bay FC-USA); Lushomo Mweemba & Martha Tembo (both Hakkarigucu-Turkey); Ireen Lungu (Jiangsu-China); Xiomara Mapepa (ZHFK Krylya Sovetov-Russia); Racheal Nachula (Hapoel Jerusalem-Israel) and Kabange Mupopo (Henan Jianye-China).

Other players Fazili have are goalkeepers: Mercy Sikelo (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Yamikani Kaonga (MDF Lioness);

Defenders: Ireen Khumalo (Silver Strikers Ladies), Rose Alufandika (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Maggie Chavula & Maureen Kenneth (both Ascent Soccer), Tamala Simeza (Blue Eagles Ladies);

Midfielders: Faith Chimzimu & Letticia Chinyamula (both Ascent Soccer), Carloline Mathyola, (Silver Strikers Ladies), Tendai Sani & Zainab Kapanda (both Nyasa Big Bullets), Funny Magombo (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Sarah Mulimbika (Ndirande Soccer Giants);

Joining Tabitha, Temwa and Sabina Thom as strikers are Catherine Kachala (MDF Lioness) and Chisomo Banda (Silver Strikers Ladies).