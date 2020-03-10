Zambia coach Sredojevic name 35 players for Malawi friendly

By Arkangel Tembo, MANA

Zambia national football team coach, Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has named 35 local players ahead of Thursday, March 12 international friendly match against Malawi in Lusaka.

According to Zambian media, Micho has roped in Zanaco, Zesco United and Lumwana players that missed out in last week’s camp due to club engagements.

The friendly match against Malawi on Youth Day billed for Nkoloma Stadium, will be Micho’s first assignment as Chipolopolo coach.

The coach has blended his team with some tested players and new entrants as he hopes to dawn a new era in Zambian football.

The players entered residential camp last Sunday to shape up until they play the Flames on Thursday.

The Flames were expected to leave for Zambia on Monday and coach, Meke Mwase was expected to travel to with local players.

The Flames are preparing for back to back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Burkina Faso later this month.

Mwase said it has been a very promising start looking at the positive performance of the players.

He said the friendly encounter against Chipolopolo will help them identify the local players who are ready for the challenge to face Burkina Faso.

The coach said the friendly match has come at the right time because they are playing a strong side and hope that they will learn a number of things that will help them as they prepare for the Burkina Faso match.

The Flames will play Burkina Faso away in Ouagadougou on March 26 before hosting their opponents at Kamuzu Stadium four days later.