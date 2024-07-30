Zambia and Nigeria stumble in Olympics’ women football

* Bitter loss for Zambia at Olympics’ women football in Paris beaten 6-5 by Australia from a late goal

* Nigeria also lose 0-1 to world champions Spain after another 0-1 defeat against Brazil in first game

The second round of matches in Women’s Olympic Games Paris 2024 football competition saw both African representatives, Zambia and Nigeria, suffer defeats on Sunday complicating their paths to the quarter-finals.

In a thrilling 11-goal encounter at the Stade de Nice, Zambia went toe-to-toe with Australia’s Matildas but the Copper Queens suffered a 6-5 defeat in the last minute despite a historic hat-trick by Barbra Banda.

The Zambian captain Banda opened the scoring with a spectacular 30-yard curler just seconds after kick-off and despite Australia’s quick equaliser, Banda went on to complete a hat-trick, becoming the first player to score three hat-tricks in Olympic football history.

Banda’s heroics, coupled with a brace from teammate Rachael Kundananji, weren’t enough to secure victory as the Zambians conceded four goals as the match approached the hour mark, before Michelle Heyman clinched a dramatic late winner for Australia.

Zambia’s Olympic debut proved to be a baptism of fire as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against the United States when the Copper Queens found themselves overwhelmed in the opening 25 minutes of the match.

Trinity Rodman, daughter of basketball legend Dennis Rodman, opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a dazzling solo effort with Mallory Swanson of Chicago Red Stars doubling the lead just five minutes later.

To compound Zambia’s woes, defender Zulu received a red card in the 34th minute, ruling her out of the encounter against Australia.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Super Falcons, still reeling from their opening 1-0 loss to Brazil, faced a stern test against world champions Spain and stumbled 1-0 from a late goal.

Randy Waldrum’s side put up a resilient defensive display but struggled to capitalise on their chances and their resistance was finally broken in the 86th minute when Alexia Putellas scored the decisive goal for Spain directly from a free-kick.

Making their fourth appearance in the Olympic tournament, the Super Falcons, fell to a narrow 1-0 loss in their opener against Brazil at the Stade de Nice.

The Samba Queens, led by the evergreen Marta, dominated much of the play and the Brazilian legend came close to opening the scoring just after the half-hour mark but ultimately turned provider for Gabi Nunes, who scored the only goal of the match.

With two losses from two matches, both African sides face an uphill battle to qualify for the quarter-finals with Nigeria’s hopes hanging by a thread as they prepare to face Japan tomorrow (15:00 GMT) at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes while Zambia will take on a tough Germany side in their final group game on the same day.—Reporting by CAFonline; editing by Maravi Express