Zamalek overturn first leg deficit to win CAF Confederation Cup

Zamalek are the champions of African club football’s secondary competition after a dramatic 1-0 win over RS Berkane in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup final secured them the trophy on aggregate yesterday.

The Egyptian giants headed into the return fixture at the Cairo International Stadium trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Morocco a week ago but roared on by a fervent home crowd draped in Zamalek’s traditional white and red, they produced a stirring fightback to be crowned kings of the continent for the second time.

It was striker Ahmed Hamdi who proved the match-winner, firing Zamalek ahead on 23 minutes to level the tie on aggregate. However, the home side’s joy was tempered by Hamdi being forced off injured just before half-time after landing awkwardly.

With the scores remaining delicately poised, the second half became an intense rearguard action for the White Knights as Berkane launched wave after wave of attack in pursuit of a crucial away goal.

Senegalese midfielder Ibrahima Ndiaye stood out as Zamalek displayed tremendous resilience and organisation to repel the persistent threat of their Moroccan opponents.

Berkane’s frustrations boiled over late on as defender Hamza El Moussaoui received a straight red card, reducing them to 10 men and forcing them to commit even more bodies forward.

But Zamalek’s defence remained impregnable under intense pressure in the closing stages to seal a 2-1 aggregate victory and spark jubilant scenes of celebration.

It caps a remarkable revival for the Cairo-based club who only recently won the title in 2018/19 season to make it their second title of the competition.

For Berkane, meanwhile, their dream of a third CAF Confederation Cup triumph in four years slipped agonisingly through their grasp after coming so close to glory on the road once again.

Zamalek head coach Jose Gomes hailed the quality of play and the Portuguese trainer praised his side’s supreme focus as the key factor behind their dramatic final success.

“The team started very strongly, and we could have scored more goals in the first half,” said the Portuguese tactician. “African football deserves recognition for the quality of this final, and we won because we stayed focused.”

Gomes also reserved special praise for the impact of Zamalek’s vociferous home support at the Cairo International Stadium: “The fans were unbelievably fantastic,” he beamed. “They drove the players on and were our extra man.”

The 52-year-old, who only took over in February, is now setting his sights on more continental success by targeting the 2023 CAF Super Cup against either Al Ahly or Esperance.

“I would prefer to win the CAF Super Cup, regardless of the opponent we face in the final,” he stated bullishly and also stressed his desire to remain at Zamalek long-term as they target building on this latest piece of silverware.

“I am happy to be Zamalek’s coach. I am under contract with the club and am now focused on preparing the team for our next Egyptian Premier League match against Modern Future.”

It marks a dream start to life in Egyptian football for the former Al Taawoun boss, who has quickly cemented his status as a fans’ favourite at the Cairo giants.

On his part, RS Berkane coach Moine Chaabani lamented his side’s failure to take their chances creating opportunities to get back into the tie but were ultimately undone by a combination of poor finishing and resolute Zamalek defending.

“Congratulations to the players for their efforts throughout the competition,” said the Tunisian coach. “Zamalek’s defense was formidable, and our team failed to capitalize on the chances we had.

“This could be due to our players’ lack of focus or the solid defensive preparations of Zamalek, who played particularly well in defence.”

Chaabani was also critical of his side’s slow start which allowed the home side to seize the initiative early on.

“Additionally, we lost 20 to 25 minutes of the first half,” he admitted ruefully. However, the 48-year-old was keen to look to the future and backed his players to bounce back stronger after this bitter disappointment.

“Thank you to all the players for their efforts. We will return stronger in the future. Congratulations to Zamalek, and good luck to RS Berkane.”

It marks the end of a historic era for Berkane who had hopes of cementing their status as one of Africa’s elite club sides with a third continental crown in just four years.

Instead, it was Zamalek celebrating long into the Cairo night as they reasserted themselves among the continent’s heavyweights.

