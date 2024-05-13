Youth participation in electoral process is key—Justice Kachale

* You might have good blogs, very good Facebook write-ups, but if you don’t vote, the effort is almost nothing

By Emily M’mangisa & Evance Chisiano, MANA

At a public lecture held at the University of Malawi’s (UNIMA) Great Hall in Zomba on Saturday, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale said the solution to political concerns is active participation of the youth in leadership positions.

Held under the theme; ‘Unlocking the power within youth for future leadership’, Kachale said: “You might have good blogs, very good Facebook write-ups, but if you don’t vote, the effort is almost nothing.”

He, therefore, advised the youths to take an active role in electoral processes and further appealed to them to desist from being agents of political violence.

He said research has shown that youths in the sub-Saharan Africa are less likely to vote in political elections for various social factors despite constituting a larger population in most countries, including Malawi.

He further urged the students not allow themselves to be exploited by politicians if they want change for a better Malawi, while asking why there is voter apathy when the youth are in majority — most of them energetic who constitute about 52% of the countrys population.

“The youth are our chief stakeholders — you are youthful, energetic and full of intellectual abilities capable of playing a significant role in attaining best political results for aspired social and political change.

“Older generation lack the energy and the zeal — they have too many scars and fear to venture again after attempting many times to seek for a change to no avail.

“We need different innovative solutions that reside in our youths. Youth are therefore an ideal group,” he said while calling for the youth to participate in the 2025 general elections.

He also bemoaned politicians that capitalise on youth naivety, social vulnerability and impatience and eventually chose to push them into committing political violence for cheap remunerations of cash, beer and flattering praises.

He noted that most youths aspire for positive change when they fail to be part of the aspired change that normally comes through a ballot, adding that youth empowerment is an investment in Malawis democracy.

Some UNIMA students and viewers on TVs and Facebook pages mostly asked MEC on ways and means to engage youths in electoral processes to avoid voter apathy and mechanism to engage youths in clean and active politics towards attainment of youth leadership in key political positions.

Kachale said the public lecture was youth engagement in the electoral process and was part of extensive stakeholder engagement programme: “MEC believe that the youth should be more innovative in the political process. We trust that UNIMA will provide conversations of political understanding,” he said.

The public lecture at UNIMA was aired through radios and was shown on TVs and face book pages where listeners and views were able to follow and participate through comments and questions for clarifications.

Executive Dean of School of Law & Economic Governance, Prof. Happy Kayuni hailed Justice Kachale for engaging UNIMA students, saying the institution was key in the Malawi politics and was ideal stage for discussion of such importance.

Kayuni, who stood in for UNIMA Vice-Chancellor Prof. Samson Sajidu, also commended the students for participating actively in the public lecture through questions that sought clarifications on a number of issues to do with electoral processes.

“UNIMA students have been equipped with relevant information regarding electoral reforms and how they should participate in the coming general elections.”

He pointed out that questions that were asked by students during the public lecture were not solely aimed at improving students’ welfare, but also aimed at advancing the interests of the country regarding elections.

A third year student, Jane Kanyangale urged fellow students to be proactive in Malawi’s politics to create a better environment for the future generation.

Students were eager to learn more on electoral process and said the public lecture was an eye opener and motivated them to be proactive in the electoral processes.

Justice Kachale is an alumnus of UNIMA where he obtained his LLB (Hons) in 2000 before attaining a PhD from the School of Oriental & African Studies (University of London) in 2013 focusing on constitutionalism and judicial methodology — exploring the impact of judicial activism (or lack of it) on entrenching a culture of constitutionalism in emerging democracies.