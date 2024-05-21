Young African girls are being holistically developed thanks to CAF—Amanda Dlamini

* We grow up in rural areas without infrastructure, and you probably wait 20 years to get on your first flight to represent your country



Former South Africa national women’s player, Amanda Dlamini says the equal opportunity Confederation of African Football (CAF) is granting to both boys and girls bodes well with the growth that African football is currently experiencing.

Dlamini, who made history at the recent CAF Africa Cup of Nayions (AFCON) Cote d’Ivoire 2023 by becoming the first woman commentator at CAF’s flagship competition, was speaking at a welcome dinner for the girls U-15 teams at the CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Finals start kicked off today in Zanzibar.

Dlamini is at the four-day competition (May 21-24) as part of the invited CAF Legends to share their experience and words of encouragement to the budding stars alongside other CAF Legends, Jean Sseninde of Uganda, Emmanuel Adebayor of Togo, Daniel Amokachi of Nigeria and Tanzanian Abdi Kassim Sadalla.

“I am excited and honored to be part of such an initiative by CAF,” she said. “We grow up in rural areas without infrastructure, and you probably wait 20 years to get on your first flight to represent your country.

“Yet CAF, through this tournament has fast tracked this process for these youngsters and affording them a unique experience of international football.”

The former midfielder who represented the reigning African champions at two CAF Women’s AFCON tournaments (2010, 2012), also shared her views on the CAF Capacity Building programmes that are currently taking place on the sidelines of the competition in Zanzibar.

“I have to commend CAF for ensuring that grassroots football isn’t just about development, but also about giving kids and opportunity to feel represented.

“Had I had the opportunity for such workshops, it would have prepared me for life after football and other career paths. I am excited that these young girls get to experience football holistically.

“It’s not just about talent but also career opportunities and the diversity of meeting other young girls”, Dlamini said.

Joining Dlamini at the visit to the team’s hotel was Ugandan women’s football legend, Sseninde who officiated the draw of the competition alongside Daniel Amokachi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Zanzibar’s Amaan Stadium was abuzz with hype and excitement today when the tournament officially kicked off featuring CAF Zonal Union U-15 Boys and Girls champions, who took off in style at the newly refurbished stadium, as the quest to being crowned continental champions officially got underway in Zanzibar.

Ahead of the start of the finals, the opening ceremony, which showcased the rich culture of Zanzibar took place to officially open the curtains to the four-day tournament.

Tuesday’s action got underway with a meeting between Togo and Gambia, with the two sides playing out to a goalless stalemate.

South Africa took on Uganda in the second girls’ fixture of the day, with the two sides also playing out to a draw — following a 1-1 stalemate.

Tanzania registered the first win in the girls’ division with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Morocco and in the boys’ section, Benin were narrowly edged by Guinea in the opening leg as the Guineans fought hard for a 2-1 victory.

The second match saw South Africa comfortably cruising to a 3-0 win over Libya in the second match of the day, before Tanzania and Senegal shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw.—Reporting by CAFonline