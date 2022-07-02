Young Achievers Development introduces Award of Excellence’ initiative to recognize Malawians that impact the society

YAD members

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

As part of celebrating the effort and positive contributions that brings change to the society, local youth organization, Young Achievers Development (YAD) has introduced an annual ‘Award of Excellence’ initiative which will be taking place on every July 6 of the year.

YAD disclosed the development on Thursday during a media briefing which took place at the Museum of Malawi in Blantyre, where chairperson of the organizing committee, Albert Chigoga emphasized that the main objective of the initiative is to recognize Malawians that impact communities and societies they live in.

He also said the award are meant to encourage Malawians to learn to appreciate and celebrate people while they are alive on the development and great they’re doing.

“As we all aware, we have a lot of people who are doing crucial developments but it is very sad that most of them they go unnoticed while others they normally get recognized when they die which is very unfortunate,” he said.

“So, we want to make every Malawian — who is bringing change to the development — should be honoured while they are alive and our first Award of Excellence to the best innovators will be conducted on 6 July 2022 at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre where a total of 10 people have been nominated and stand a chance of receiving various awards.”

YAD Executive Director, Jefferson Milanzie said time has come for the people to stop depending on government only to be taking the responsibility of recognizing innovators and instead every citizen of goodwill should take part.

“When you talk of development, or ending poverty and finding solutions it is not only the work of the government but a collaborative effort and when some people are doing something worthwhile we need to recognize them before they die so that they should feel loved and celebrated while alive,” Milanzie said.

Some of the nominees includes, social media influencer Pemphero Mphande, Schizzo Thomson, Kondwani Kachamba Ngwira,Felie Malola, Tusaiwe Munkhondya, Kondwani Sibale,Vasco Hamid and Brenda Mhlanga.

The categories of the awards are Entrepreneurship, Arts, Umunthu, Humanitarian, Environment, Innovation just to mention a few.