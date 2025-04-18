Yeremiah Chihana granted bail after being charged with three counts of corruption-related

* Two of the counts are abuse of office contrary to section 25B (1), read together with section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act

By Augustus Nkhwazi & Dhumisani Khumalo, MANA

Principal Resident Magistrate Court in Mzuzu has granted bail to Mzimba North Members of Parliament, Yeremiah Chihana Chihana — who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Blantyre on Tuesday — charged with three counts related to corrupt practices.

Two of the counts are abuse of office contrary to section 25B (1), read together with section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act, and failure to declare interest contrary to section 25D(2)(a) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

ACB’s principal legal prosecution officer, Daniel Nyasulu said the state brought the accused before the court to formerly inform him why he was arrested.

He said although the ACB is ready with the case, it did not proceed with plea taking because there are other suspects waiting to be brought before the court on same charges.

Applying for Chihana’s bail, his lawyer Wapona Kita told the court that the accused is a well-known person and a Member of Parliament, adding that currently his client is not feeling well due to high blood pressure, evidenced by his being rushed to Wezi Clinic upon his arrival in Mzuzu from Blantyre Wednesday night.

He showed the court a cannula on Chihana’s left hand through which he is being treated for his condition.

Kita, among other reasons, said Chihana will abide by all bail conditions the court imposes.

Responding to the bail application, Principal Resident Magistrate, Clemence Chamwenda granted the accused bail on conditions that he deposit to the court K1 million cash, surrender all travel documents to ACB, including passport, and that he should not interfere with witnesses.

The court has also asked Chihana to provide one surity bonded at K10 million, and that he should be reporting to the ACB office in Lilongwe every fortnight on Mondays.

Chihana’s lawyer expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the case, saying it was rare to have bail given on the same day of application.

He added that conditions for the bail were fair, however Kita expressed displeasure over the state’s failure to proceed with hearing.