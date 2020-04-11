Yaya Toure picks Eto’o ahead of Drogba in his all time best 5

By Muambo Edward, kick442.com

Speaking to fans on FIFA’s social media account, former Côte d’Ivoire international midfielder Yaya Toure named his best five teammates of all times and his compatriot Didier Drogba is not among them.

Toure, who spent three years at the Camp Nou, from 2007 to 2010 after joining Barcelona from AS Monaco, when asked by one of the fans to name the best five players he has shared a team with, the Ivorian named five of his former Barcelona teammates.

“Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, Samuel Eto’o, Iniesta and Xavi,” the four times African Player of the Year said. “In that era they were unbeatable.”

“The Ivorian certainly enjoyed his stay at Barca more than anywhere else, though he won three Premier League titles and the FA Cup with Manchester City as well as the African Cup of Nations with the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire.

The Ivorian did not name any of his Manchester City nor Ivorian national team teammates, which came as a surprise to many.

Toure played with top players like Sergio Aguero at City, David Silva and Didier Drogba.

The former Olympiakos midfielder also named Barcelona’s Camp Nou as his favorite ground.

“There are stars like Ronaldo and Maradona, who have played at the ground, and because Messi, Eto’o, Henry, Alves, Iniesta and Co could play there too, and I am grateful for that era of my life,” Toure explained.

The Ivorian also spoke about one of his favorite memories in his three years stay with Barca.

“It was when we beat Real Madrid 6-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu. That was an iconic game, against a big rival at their own stadium. That day was total football. I’ll never forget it.”

When asked to compare the Manchester derby to the Spanish Classico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, the Ivorian had no doubts.

“Honestly, The Classico is much bigger. United were always one of the great English sides, but for many years, City weren’t. But Barca-Madrid is the biggest rivalry in football history.”

Toure won 101 caps for Côte d’Ivoire but continued with club football after he retired in 2015.

The Bouake native spent last season at Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai and at 36 the one time Arsenal youngster is still kicking.