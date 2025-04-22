Yasin Osman was an institution not only at Mighty Wanderers FC by Malawian football as a whole—Charles ‘Grandmaster’ Nyirenda

* Though his time at our club lasted less than three seasons before his return to Lali Lubani Road, his impact was indelible

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ahead of Yasin ‘Njinga’ ‘Teach’ Osman being interred to earth today at the Osman’s family cemetery at Balaka Estate, profound tributes continue to pour for the Malawi football legend — who was part of the national team’s first-ever international title in 1978 and ‘79 in winning the East and Central Africa Senior Challenge Cup.

Renowned football analysts, Charles ‘Grandmaster’ Nyirenda described Yasin as an “institution not only at Mighty Wanderers FC by Malawian football as a whole” — sentiments shared by Nyasa Big Bullets club president, Konrad Buckle, saying he was “a football icon, revered but by the entire football fraternity.”

In his tribute on Nyasa Big Bullets Media, Konrad Buckle said Yasin “was admired for his exceptional skill, leadership, integrity and unwavering dedication to the game — as a player, coach and administrator.

“Osman was also known for his detailed and accurate recollection of Bullets’ formation in 1967 — a testament to his deep connection to the club’s history,” he said, also in reference to Yasin’s move to Bullets, which sparked deeper rivalry between the two teams.

“A legendary figure in Malawi football, he was one of the few footballers to have represented both of the Blantyre City’s iconic teams, Wanderers and Bullets, and becoming the first player in Malawian history to be transferred for a fee of £100 in 1970 moving from Wanderers to Bullets.

“Though his time at our club lasted less than three seasons before his return to Lali Lubani Road, his impact was indelible.

“We join the rest of the nation in mourning this extraordinary man. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of footballers to come.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Osman family, his friends and the entire Mighty Wanderers family during this difficult time,” Buckle said.

Wanderers executive director, Limbani Magomero, who constantly interacted with Yasin as Mighty Wanderers FC technical director, shared on his Facebook page his kind thoughts over Yasin’s passing on, saying: “Today, we say goodbye to one of the true legends of our game, Yasin Osman, fondly known as ‘Teach’.

“I had the honour of finding Teach at Wanderers when I joined as an executive member at just 27 years old. He took me under his wing and taught me so much. I owe my technical understanding of football to him.

“He also taught me and many others general life lessons. He was outspoken, passionate, and always teaching — no wonder he was called Teach.

“He was a friend to all, regardless of age. His firstborn son and I were born in the same year and went to the same high school, but Teach treated me like a peer. That was his way — he made everyone feel valued.

“This is a huge loss for football in Malawi. We’ve lost more than a coach, we’ve lost a mentor, a leader, and a friend. My deepest condolences to his brother Allaudin and his son Tony. Rest well, Teach. Your lessons live on.”

Albert Ntulumbwa responded to Magomero’s post, to say: “Yasin ’Njinga’ Osman anali matchini. He had terrific speed as a striker — hence the nickname ‘Njinga’. A national team and Wanderers legend, I will always remember him for his dedication to the football sport. He was a humble man. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Former Mighty Wanderers head coach, Ramadhan Nsanzurwimo, who worked alongside Yasin as his technical director, said: “My big brother, Innalilah wa Innalilah rajiun. You are gone but you will never be forgotten. To the Nyerere family, it’s a big slap, however, let you be strong.”

A relation of the Osman family, Zahir Pinto, wrote: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un (To God we belong, and to Him we shall return). It is with great sorrow that we mourn the passing of Yasin — uncle to our late Gulam Pinto.

“Both men began their journeys humbly at Chichiri, leaving behind legacies that continue to inspire us. May the Almighty grant Yasin the keys to His eternal paradise.

“Yasin was our childhood hero, bringing us immense joy with his incredible football talent. Fondly known as Njinga for his remarkable speed, he will always be remembered with admiration and affection.”

Yasin was also dubbed ‘Pele du Malawi’, by the Madagascar media when he terrorised the Madagascar defence as he scored at Antananarivo in the 1970s.

Yasin was indeed a player extraordinaire, who defected to Bullets to play alongside other Malawian soccer legends such as Kinnah ‘Electric’ Phiri, Charles Kagwa, Henry Moyo, Kanjedza Kamwendo, Damiano Malefula, Henry Kapalamula, Mustafa Munshi, Dennis Saidi, Spy Msiska, Elywin Mwafulirwa, Mike Mkuntha, Bosco Munthali, Thom Kazembe and Topsy Msuku.

According ‘Throw Back Thursday with Mario’ on FAM’s website — chronicles of former football player, Mario Antoine, who later played hockey before becoming that sport’s administrator — the Bullets was formed by a group of players in Blantyre in 1967 as a splinter group from Mighty Wanderers.

The pioneers wanted to set up a complete new club in order to gain more game time since almost the whole team was very talented and was difficult for everyone to have a place for a game.

The moment that was done, the two became arch rivals because another reason was that Wanderers was predominantly composed of whites and colored and the blacks were being sidelined.

The original name was Nyasaland Bullets and became very strong and started winning all games which were played before sourcing good sponsorship from Bata Shoe Company and renamed Bata Bullets — Yasin Osman was part of that glorious team.