World Vision Malawi donates Coronavirus supplies to Ministry of Health

By Tione Andsen, MANA

World Vision Malawi on Thursday donated medical supplies and equipment worth K80 million to Ministry of Health in a drive to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The donated items included 50,000 gloves, 3,000 face masks, 1,000 gowns, 12 tonnes of powdered soap, 90×20 kgs of chlorine, 8 tonnes of assorted bar soap and 100 buckets of water.

Presenting the items in Lilongwe, Programmes Manager, Charles Chimombo said the donation would go a long way in ensuring that the fight against COVID-19 was effectively carried out by the Ministry.

He said the items are designated for 37 health centres in the 15 districts where World Vision operates in the country.

“In addition to the items, World Vision has provided fuel amounting to K500,000 to be used in facilities activity to counter the effects of Coronavirus,” Chimombo.

He said World Vision was continuously conducting awareness on hygiene and sanitation practices and sharing information to staff and all communities in their impact areas.

“Precisely, hand washing facilities have been placed in strategic places at all World Vision offices and are re-enforced.

“It is a requirement for staff as well as visitors to wash their hands before accessing the office,” said the Programme Manager.

Deputy Director of Pharmaceuticals, Godfrey Kadewere thanked World Vision for the timely donation it will go a long way in complementing government’s efforts to contain the Coronavirus.

He said the Ministry would be grateful to be provided a check list of the health centres that are receiving the items for transparency and accountability measures as well as not to duplicate assistance efforts.