World Vision grooms Mchinji community in soap making

By Owen Zayambika, MANA

In an effort to ensure that community access to financial services is promoted, through Malawi Household, Food Security and Resilience programme, World Vision has trained community members on enterprise selection, one of which is soap making.

The program is targeting community members through village banks called Saving for Transformation Promoters (S4T) in the area of Traditional Authority Mavwere in Mchinji District.

Patrick Namvai, food security development facilitator for World Vision in Mchinji, said on Monday that they organized the training as one way of financially empowering the community members.

“The training is aimed at equipping participants with entrepreneurship knowledge on how to run a successful soap making enterprise and also marketing and branding the subsequent products,” Namvai said.

Ndife Amodzi Promoters chairperson, Dyness Kamwendo, described the training as important, saying it would help her and other village bank members in saving enough money for their families.

“The training will help us produce high quality soap that will match the quality of the soap products made by branded companies.

“Currently, we have received a huge demand for the soap and we hope to make huge profits from the soap making business,” she said.

The training targeted over 105 participants that attracted 73 women and 32 men.

On top of soap making, they will also be producing candles. The participants are also expected to brand their products before distributing to the formal markets.