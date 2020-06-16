World law professors and academics join condemnation on Malawi Executive’s assault on judiciary

By Duncan Mlanjira

Law professors and academics from around the world, including Malawi, have joined the condemnation sorrounding the decision to force Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and Justice of Appeal Edward Twea to go on mandatory leave pending retirement.

The professors and academics, 74 in total, say they are deeply concerned about coordinated attempts by the government to undermine the judiciary, including statements by President Peter Mutharika falsely accusing the judiciary of having staged a coup against his government and claiming that Parliament is supreme in Malawi, and an attempt by the government to repeal the two judgments via Parliament.

“We are extremely concerned that the Chief Secretary to the Cabinet has issued a public notice and written personal letters to the Chief Justice, Honourable Andrew Nyirenda, SC, and Justice of Appeal Edward Twea, SC, ordering them to take leave pending their retirement and intimating that the President will appoint a new Chief Justice.

“These actions constitute an unprecedented assault on judicial independence in Malawi. We hereby condemn them in the strongest terms.”

The professors and academics take cognizance that this is all coming hot on the hells of the judgments of the High Court of Malawi, sitting as a Constitutional Court, and of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, which held that the presidential election held on 21 May 2019 was marred by unlawful and unconstitutional actions and irregularities, and therefore that there must be a fresh presidential election.

“These judgments also provided guidance on the standard to be used when determining the winner of a presidential election.

“We note that all parties, including the government, had previously committed, and are under a legal obligation, to respect determinations of the courts.”

They also note that all judges in Malawi are by law guaranteed tenure until they reach the age of 65 and from their enquiry, they have found that Chief Justice Nyirenda is due to retire on 31 December 2021 and Justice Twea on 31 April 2021.

“We also note that the conditions of service for judges in Malawi provide that leave is optional. Hence, no judge can be forced to take leave at any time of their judicial tenure.

“Moreover, the Chief Secretary has no legal authority to direct Chief Justice Nyirenda and Justice Twea to take leave.

“We call upon the government of Malawi to uphold the rule of law and constitutionalism and to respect all court judgments. The government must refrain from attacking individual judges and from undermining the judiciary.

