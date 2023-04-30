World Bank commits $100 million towards post Cyclone Freddy response

* So far, about US$80 million [about K82 billion] has already been provided to Malawi through our programming

* We are hoping in the next few days another US$100 million towards the same post Cyclone Freddy response will be made available

By Memory Chatonda, MANA

World Bank has committed to provide US$100 million grant (approximately K103 billion) to Malawi government to assist in the post Cyclone Freddy-induced disaster response.

World Bank managing director of operations, Anna Bjerde made the commitment on Thursday when she, together with regional vice-president for eastern and southern Africa, Victoria Kwakwa, visited Chilobwe to appreciate the extent of damage caused by the Cyclone.

“I was very heartbroken to hear the stories of how the incident happened,” Bjerde said. “My impression is that such natural disasters can have incredibly devastating and long lasting impact to the people and of course infrastructure.

“In a situation like this, it is very important to be fast. So, World Bank will re-programme its portfolio in Malawi quickly to make funds available as soon as possible to support the quest.

“So far, about US$80 million [about K82 billion] has already been provided to Malawi through our programming and we are hoping in the next few days another US$100 million towards the same post cyclone Freddy response will be made available.”

Bjerde then underscored the need for Malawi to work on disaster risk management practices, step up early warnings systems, and address issues of climate change in addition to building resilience in infrastructure, among others so as to prevent future catastrophes.

In his remarks, Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) Commissioner, Charles Kalemba commended World Bank for the gesture, saying the global bank’s commitment is in response to the call made by President Lazarus Chakwera recently, urging local and international community to support Malawi with food and non food stuffs during and after Cyclone Freddy.

“We are happy with the Bank’s commitment today which will go a long way in supporting rebuilding and also resilience interventions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the World Bank has also disbursed US$145 million grant (close to K150 billion) for the implementation of Water and Sanitation project.

The project, which will be implemented by Blantyre Water Board (BWB), seeks to address water, sanitation and solid waste management challenges, which if not resolved, could lead to public health crisis.

Speaking during the project signing ceremony in Blantyre on Thursday, Bjerde said the project aims to benefit about 400,000 people within BWB catchment area with improved water, sanitation and solid waste services.

She said 50% of those to benefit will be from city and in his remarks, Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe said the grant, among others, will finance the rehabilitation and upgrading of Mudi intake and water treatment plant, distribution network expansion in selected zones — including construction of water kiosk in water stressed areas and rehabilitation and upgrading of sewer network and, construction of sanitation facilities.

He said the project will directly benefit 400,000 people with improved water services; 100,000 people with improved sanitation services and 480,000 people with solid waste management and collection services.

“Additionally, it will improve water operation services and reduce non-water revenue from 53% to 35% with average of 18 hours of supply in a day, and about 44,000 learners will also benefit from improved sanitation services.”

The Minister described the project as a game changer to Malawi’s water and sanitation sector while Minister of Water & Sanitation, Abida Mia said the project will make a great difference since current statistics indicate that the water coverage is at 70%, sanitation at 30%, and hygiene is at 8%.

The World Bank called for the strong, efficient and effective implementation of the project to meet the project key indicators that could, eventually, enable Malawi to qualify for additional financing.