World Bank commends Malawi for its efforts in increasing electricity access from 12%-25% in last four years

By Sheminah Nkhoma, MANA

Managing Director for World Bank, Anna Bjerde has commended Malawi government for its efforts in increasing electricity access from 12%-25% in the last four years under the administration of President Lazarus Chakwera.

She said this in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania after the signing ceremony of a US$300 million compact with the World Bank, a funding which will support Malawi to achieve universal energy and electricity access by 2030.

The grant is under under the Accelerating Sustainable & Clean Energy Access Transformation (ASCENT) initiative and Bjerde said, with collaboration with the Malawi government they want to see many Malawians having access to electricity as many African countries lack electricity.

Held at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre, President Chakwera said electricity is the key to unlocking economic and wealth creation opportunities as it helps in agricultural production, mining sector and tourism, among others.

He said for the past years, Malawi has faced a lot of setbacks in the energy sector as the country was hit by Cyclones Ana and Gombe, which severely damaged Kapichira Hydro Power Plant and plunged one third of the few Malawian homes that were connected to electricity back into the dark.

“When we had problems with our electricity, the World Bank was the first to come to our aid and work together with us to see the plant restored, which we accomplished in less than one year,” said the President, who stated that it is the wish of his administration to see 75& of Malawians being connected to electricity by 2030.

“In the last four years, we have managed to connect 25% of Malawians with electricity from 12% as we know that with electricity our country will be developed,” he said.

On his part, Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola, expressed gratitude to the World Bank and the African Development Bank for their leadership and to all stakeholders for their commitment to tackling Africa’s energy challenges — including Malawi.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Matola said yesterday, January 27, 2025, he had the privileged to speak at the Mission 300 Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam where he discussed Malawi’s energy transformation.

“My discussion emphasised the spirit of Pan-African collaboration,” he reports. “As a representative of the Government, I commended efforts to break institutional silos and foster partnerships across boundaries and sectors.”

He added that he highlighted how Malawi’s energy sector remains at the heart of her development journey, saying: “We view energy not just as an enabler of progress but as the foundation for transformation.

“It powers essential services, drives industrialization, and equips our communities for a brighter future. I reaffirmed that the Republic of Malawi, under the leadership of His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, is deeply committed to delivering universal energy access for all Malawians.

“By 2030, we aim to increase electricity access to 70% and provide clean cooking solutions to 75% of households. These targets are bold but necessary. Every new connection transforms lives, improves livelihoods, and strengthens our economy.

“I emphasized our strong focus on renewable energy. Renewables form the cornerstone of our energy strategy, and we are prioritising projects that align with our least-cost energy plan, climate goals, and the growing demand for electricity.

“By investing in solar, wind, hydropower, and other renewables, we aim to create a resilient and sustainable energy system.”

He took cognizance that Malawi being one of the beneficiaries of the US$300 million compact, he outlined the country’s plans to implement key sectoral reforms.

“Utility efficiency is a top priority, and we are deploying advanced metering systems, adopting cost-reflective tariffs, and strengthening governance across the energy sector.

“These reforms are designed to improve service delivery, attract investment, and ensure long-term financial sustainability.

“I spoke about Malawi’s regional positioning and its role in the Mission 300 vision. Our planned interconnectors with Zambia, Mozambique, and Tanzania are critical lifelines for cross-boundary electricity trade, creating opportunities for regional collaboration and economic growth.

“I concluded by emphasising that energy transformation is not just a goal — it is a responsibility to our people and to future generations. Through collective effort, we can deliver on the promise of Mission 300, creating a brighter, more sustainable energy future for Malawi and the region.”—Additional reporting and editing by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express