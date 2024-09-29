Woman masterminds robbery mission of her own sister’s K2.8 million; As one accomplice is jailed 8½ years IHL

* Victim operates Mukuru mobile money service at Mchocholo area and was robbed while on her way from collecting the money



Maravi Express

It can’t get bizarre than that a woman masterminded a robbery mission of her own sister’s K2.8 million meant for business and she and two other accomplices are still at large.

One of the accomplices who was caught and arrested, Saidi Haji (25) has since been convicted and sentenced by Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on Saturday to eight years and six months imprisonment with hard labour (IHL).

One other accomplice, Andrew Sawabu, was sentenced to 7 years in April, 2024 while Jimmy Nyengera (31) and Ayami Kanamauta (43) were acquitted, according to a report by Mangochi Police Station public relations officer, lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi.

lnspector Daudi reports that during court proceedings, Senior Resident Magistrate Muhammad Chande heard from state prosecutor, Inspector Shadreck Wisiki that on October 4, 2023, Haji and his six accomplices attacked Tadala Twaha (29) — who operates Mukuru mobile money service at Mchocholo area while on her way from Mangochi Boma where she had gone to collect a sum of K2.8 million meant for her business.

“The court heard that the assailants, who were using a white Toyota Chaser, registration number KA5891, sprayed some chemicals into Twaha’s eyes before they cruised away with the said cash which was in a hustle bag.

“The matter was reported to police who initiated investigations which led to the arrest of four — including Haji — while the other three including the sister to victim are still at large.

“It was revealed that the victim’s elder sister was the one who organised the robbery mission. It was also established that Haji hired the said motor vehicle and after the robbery, he repainted to black and white without the owner’s consent to conceal the evidence.

“In mitigation, the convict, who was represented by counsel Tepeka, pleaded not guilty prompting the state to parade five witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.”

lnspector Daudi further reports that in his submission, prosecutor Wisiki justified that the convict and team planned very well and benefitted from the robbery — hence prayed for a custodial sentence.

“In passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Muhammad Chande concurred with the state — thus sentenced Haji, who hails from Mwanyama village, Traditional Authority Mapira in Mangochi, to 8½ years imprisonment with hard labour.