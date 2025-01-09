Woman arrested in Mangochi for severing off ex-husband’s finger in fit of jealousy rage

* After been married for 11 months the couple separated on December 30, 2024, after the wife was caught with another man



Police in Mangochi have arrested 26-year-old Chrissy Paulo for allegedly severing her ex-husband’s baby finger (Pinky) on his left hand after finding him socialising with other women.

A report by Mangochi Police Station’s public relations officer, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi indicates that the incident took place on New Year’s Day at Makawa Fishing Dock, under Traditional Authority (T/A) Mponda in the district.

Daudi reports that the couple had been married for 11 months but separated on December 30, 2024, after the wife was caught with another man.

“Following the breakup, she returned to her previous work as a sex worker at Makawa. On the evening of January 1, Paulo reportedly found her ex-husband, 48-year-old Wilson Matumbo, mingling with other women.

“Despite being intoxicated and in the company of a client at the time, she confronted him in a fit of rage. The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation, during which Paulo allegedly bit off half of Matumbo’s little finger before fleeing the scene.”

Daudi added that the matter was reported to Makokola Police Unit, and Matumbo was rushed to Koche Community Hospital for medical attention.

Police investigations eventually led to Paulo’s arrest yesterday, January 8, after she had been in hiding for several days.

“Paulo has since appeared before the First Grade Magistrate Court, where she pleaded not guilty to charges of grievous harm, contrary to Section 238 of the Penal Code.”

The case has been adjourned to February 6, 2025. Paulo, who hails from Makawa Village, T/A Mponda, remains in custody at Mangochi Prison as she awaits trial.