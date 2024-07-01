Without a vision, people perish— Haiya on approval of 2024-2034 FAM strategic plan

* This is a major milestone in the football transformation agenda that we are passionately and vigorously pursuing

Football Association of Malawi delegates have given the nod to the governing body’s new strategic plan that will run from 2024 to 2034, with president Fleetwood Haiya describing it as a major breakthrough in the ‘Transforming the Game’ agenda.

The FAM strategic plan, that was approved at the 2024 annual general meeting (AGM) and Haiya said it is a guiding tool, a compass and a roadmap for their collective efforts to change the course of Malawi football in the next 10 years.

“This is a major milestone in the football transformation agenda that we are passionately and vigorously pursuing,” he said on his Facebook page. “During the campaign I emphasized on the fact that our football had lacked direction, consistency and style due to the unavailability of a clear roadmap or blueprint that would act as a guide on what, as a country, we would like to achieve, the means and the timelines including monitoring and evaluation tools to gauge progress.

“Today, I want to report that I am very impressed to have finally delivered on a matter that has always been close to my heart. I am fully convinced that with this document Malawis football will indeed transform and we will be able to track how we can position ourselves to change the direction of our game into the future for generations to benefit.”

In summary, Haiya highlighted four strategic pillars in the document that include:

1. Improved individual and institutional capacity for the technical development of Malawi football;

2. Enhanced governance and risk management compliance;

3. Improved infrastructure development, sustainable partnerships and financial sustainability; and

4. Enhanced demand of sophistication for Malawi footballers and administrators.

“From these highlights, one can deduce that we are on a clear pathway to football greatness courtesy on meticulous planning and execution. It is my desire to see all football stakeholders and lovers embrace this project and pursue its implementation for the transformation of our game.

“In the next few years, we will look back and see the progress through the positive results that we all seek to achieve.”

At the AGM, presented brand new vehicles which were purchased for the three Regional Associations and the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) to ease their mobility challenges in their day day operations in transforming game.

The FAM general assembly also approved the admission of Eastern Region Football Association as one of its affiliates — taking the number now to 10 Member Associations.

The AGM at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi was preceded by workshop on Thursday facilitated by renowned football consultant, Ashford Mamelodi from Botswana.

Haiya emphasised that the workshop is key to FAM administration’s focus to build capacity of its affiliates so that the game is transformed using a bottom-up approach.

“The scope of the workshop covers a number of key elements of leadership and good governance where all executive committee members emanating from all the nine FAM affiliated bodies will have an opportunity to gain knowledge and understanding of modern leadership precepts for the benefit of our game at the source.

“At the end of this workshop, our expectation is that MAs will be equipped with expertise to handle administrative and operational assignments with more focus on lifting up our game from the current level to the next.”

Haiya then called upon the MA’s to be united and adopt the football transformative agenda to play a meaningful role in the development of football in the country.

“Since we came in, we have brought into life the FAM strategic plan themed Transforming the game and our aim is to make sure that we have a strong association.

“We know that this can be achieved when there is a collective effort from all the FAM Member Associations, and this is why we have brought together all the Members of the MAs in order to capacitate them and align them to the transformative agenda as people responsible for its implementation,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Northern Region Football Association general secretary Masiya Nyasulu said: “This is the first time that we are having this kind of workshop bringing together all the Committee members of all nine member Associations. As participants, we expect that we will be equipped with modern knowledge on how we can manage our associations.

“We believe that by coming together, we will get to understand the strategic plan so that we also align our strategies with that of the mother body.”—Reporting by Fam.mw, editing by Maravi Express