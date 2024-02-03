With the likes of Percy Tau, Teboho Mokoena and Evidence Makgopa in attack, South Africa carry plenty of threat

* But coach Broos will know not to underestimate the underdog Cape Verdeans, who have shown great team spirit and work ethic so far

* It would be a mistake to think about the Morocco match — we must continue the journey and focus on the match

An intriguing Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 quarter-final awaits tonight as South Africa — who are full of confidence after an impressive 2-0 win against highly-rated Morocco secured their progress, take on Cape Verde for a place in the last four.

The teams clash at Stade Charles de Gaulle in Yamoussoukro, with both eyeing a historic semi-final spot.

Coach Hugo Broos has the experience and quality to trouble Cape Verde and with the likes of Percy Tau, Teboho Mokoena and Evidence Makgopa in attack, Bata Bafana carry plenty of threat.

At the back, the no-nonsense centre-back pairing of Gomolemo Kekana and Mothobi Mvala provide solidity and leadership but Broos will know not to underestimate the underdog Cape Verdeans, who have shown great team spirit and work ethic so far.

Cape Verde have been the surprise package of the tournament, reaching this stage for the first time after beating Mauritania in the last 16 and coach Pedro ‘Bubista’ Brito has moulded an organized and spirited team that could make further history.

With a place in the semi-finals at stake, both teams will be determined to keep their remarkable AFCON journeys going as a tight and hard-fought encounter is expected, with the victor taking another big step towards improbable continental glory.

Ahead of the match, Broos said: “We have a lot of confidence after our accomplished journey. We are ready to face the Cape Verde but we must double our efforts in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

“It would be a mistake to think about the Morocco match — we must continue the journey and focus on the match. We are aware, and we will face a difficult team, and it will be difficult to compare the Cape Verde match to previous matches.

“There is a rule in football that says you should never change a winning team. We know that this team has its values. When you see the number of points they got in the group stage, you know that it is not an easy team. We seek to win the match, but the battle will be difficult.”

His player, Evidence Makgoba said his teammates “are all motivated, and they are all excited to write football history. The coach’s experience in the AFCON is important to us, and we are excited to continue the journey.

“We will play our football, and if the coach puts his trust in me, I will be there to perform my duties, and play with everything I have, of course I’m motivated for the match.”

Cape Verde coach Bubista said: “We must respect the opponent, and we will give everything we have to achieve victory. We are focused on improving our team.

“We have confidence in our players and our team. Our first participation was in 2013. Now we are accustomed to competing, and we strive to achieve our goals and focus on them and on achieving victory.

“As I always say, we respect our competitors, and we respect South Africa, which has a strong team, a coach with great experience, and players who work together in one club. We must remain at a higher level in order to confront them to win.

“We are prepared for the match, and we believe in our abilities to play the match to win. The players are in good shape in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

“Our players are united, our people are behind us and we will give everything we have to make them happy and happy. It will be difficult in the match, but we have the will to play and show what we have done so far.”

Match facts

* Cape Verde and South Africa will meet for the second time at the AFCON, after a 0-0 draw in the group stage in 2013. The previous encounter was Cape Verde’s very first match in the competition and the very first game of the 2013 edition – hosted by South Africa.

* South Africa have reached the quarter-finals in three of their last four appearances at the AFCON, while they’re looking to reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since 2000 (lost 2-0 against Nigeria).

* Cape Verde have won three of their four matches at AFCON 2023 (D1), scoring eight goals, more victories, and more goals than in their previous 11 games in the competition combined (W2 D6 L3 GF6).

* Cape Verde are looking to reach the semi-finals of the AFCON for the first time, with this their second quarter-final appearance, their first since a 2-0 defeat to Ghana in 2013.

* South Africa have kept three consecutive clean sheets at the AFCON for the first time since February 1998; the Bafana Bafana have never stopped their opponents from scoring in four AFCON matches in a row.

* South Africa have made just two changes to their starting eleven at AFCON 2023, the joint fewest of any side, while opponents Cape Verde have made 14 – only Guinea (17) have made more in the competition.

* At 29 years 64 days, Cape Verde have the oldest average starting XI at AFCON 2023, indeed five of their eight goals have been scored by players aged 30 or over – the last team with more goals in a single edition from players aged 30+ were Egypt in 1998 (7).

* Cape Verde have attempted the most dribbles at the Côte d’Ivoire 2023 (95, 44 successful). Indeed, the Blue Sharks attempted 34 dribbles in the Round of 16 against Mauritania (13 successful); the highest total in an AFCON match this year.

* Themba Zwane has been directly involved in 50% (3/6) of South Africa’s goals at AFCON 2023 (two goals, one assist), while he could become the first Bafana Bafana player to score three goals in a single edition of AFCON since Shaun Bartlett in 2000 (5).

* Ryan Mendes has been directly involved in more goals (four – two goals, two assists) than any other Cabo Verde player at the AFCON, while his three goal involvements (two goals, one assist) at AFCON 2023 is also the most by a Cape Verde player in a single edition.—Reporting by CAFonline