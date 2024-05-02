Winter season begins in Malawi

* It is a season that is characterized by windy and chilly weather conditions



* Coupled with fog patches and rain drizzle, which is locally known as Chiperoni weather

By Duncan Mlanjira

From May Wednesday, May 1 marked the official beginning of the winter season in Malawi, which spans up to September 30, reports Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS).

It is “a season that is characterized by windy and chilly weather conditions, coupled with fog patches and rain drizzle, which is locally known as Chiperoni weather”.

The DCCMS further says the winter season “is also associated with frequent incursions of Mwera winds, which disturb those that ply their trade on Lake Malawi and our other lake water bodies”.

“Therefore, remember to be extra careful when using Lake Malawi and other water bodies. Those with underlying conditions such as asthma are advised to be extra careful. Be wise, be weather-wise

Be sure to check and follow weather updates from DCCMS with keen interest — https://www.facebook.com/MALAWIWEATHERUPDATE.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Natural Resources, through the DCCMS, has created Zanyengo App, to be accessed by the public for real-time weather updates as bad weather is becoming a norm whose effects have greatly impacted the country social and economic livelihood.

To be available for downloading on online Playstore, Zanyengo App https://apkcombo.com/malawi-zanyengo-app/xdk.intel.zanyengoApp/ will cater for the public to access updates technologically as regards to their areas of residence or along route of travel up to their destinations for safe travel.

The digital innovation will be continued by adding SMS updates through mobile phone service providers and there will also be a feedback page on which the public can ask for more details as pertaining to their areas of residence.

At the official launch on Tuesday at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe as part of commemoration of World Meteorological Day, DCCMS Director, Dr. Lucy Mtilatila stressed that bad weather is becoming a norm whose effects were devastating as many people weren’t in sync with weather updates, thus they were caught unawares.

And this is very true to a huge extent as in 2023, DCCMS kept updating the public as Cyclone Freddy was developing in the Indian Ocean up the time it made its landfall on the Mozambican coast — before it return to the sea.

Only to turn back with vengeance and stronger and as it landed into Malawi, it wreaked destruction of public infrastructure and vulnerable people’s homes and valuable property.

The same has happened due to rising levels of Lake Malawi through high rainfall occurrences in the northern catchment of Lake Malawi, both in Malawi and Tanzania, which had been receiving abnormal rains due to effects of El Niño phenomena.

Thus Mtilatila emphasised that having several platforms will help people to get weather information and plan for it and she encouraged the public to utilize the digital platform, saying it is user friendly that will be providing weather forecast for up to seven days ahead including advisories.

“We understand that access to information is a limiting factor, hence we introduce this mobile App and it is very interactive,” Mtilatila said.

Gracing the occasion was Ministry Principal Secretary-Administration, Richard Pelekamoyo who applauded DCCMS for being at the forefront developing products such as the Zanyengo App that are essential in providing information that supports decision making.

“Weather Apps are common and have become an essential part of our daily routine, providing us with up-to-date information about the weather conditions in our area and around the world,” Pelekamoyo said.

The World Meteorological Day falls on March 23 but DCCMS extended the celebration by designating sensitisation campaign to the general public and schools on weather and climate awareness under the theme; ‘At the Frontline of Climate Action’ (‘Patsogolo ndi ntchito yolimbana ndi kusintha kwa Nyengo’).