WHO supports Malawi with K62.2m worth of pediatric severe acute malnutrition kits

By Kondwani Magombo, MANA

World Health Organisation (WHO) has supported Malawi government with 48 kits of pediatric severe acute malnutrition (PEDSAM) worth K62.2 million to address the challenges posed by pediatric severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in the country.

WHO country representative to Malawi, Dr. Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo presented the medical supplies to the Ministry of Health at a ceremony held at Capital Hill, Lilongwe on Monday — describing the donation as a crucial contribution to Malawi’s healthcare system, — particularly in addressing the effects of severe acute malnutrition in children.

She said the PEDSAM kits are meticulously designed to provide essential supplies necessary for the effective treatment and care of children suffering from malnutrition, as well as malaria.

“Enclosed within each kit are vital resources aimed at reaching 50 SAM pediatric cases for three months,” Kimambo said. “This provision ensures a sustained effort in combating malnutrition among our nation’s children, reflecting our commitment to their well-being.”

She disclosed that the total procurement cost of the medical supplies is US$35,560.56, which translates to approximately MK62,230,980.

“This investment underscores our dedication to improving public health outcomes and ensuring access to essential healthcare resources for all Malawians,” she said.

“As we navigate through the challenges posed by the lean season, WHO is fully committed to facilitating the swift delivery and utilisation of these kits to the designated healthcare facilities across the country.”

Receiving the consignment, Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda hailed WHO for the support, which she described as “timely and very useful for Malawi”.

The Minister said the country continues to struggle with a high infant mortality rate and that, of late, there has been progressive reduction owing to Government’s collaboration with development partners.

“The current infant mortality rate for Malawi in 2024 is 31 deaths per 1000 live births, which is a 4.2% decline from 2023,” she explained. “The infant mortality rate for Malawi in 2023 was 33 deaths per 1,000 live births, a 5.1% decline from 2022.”

She noted that cases of severe malnutrition and malaria in children in Malawi highly contribute to the reported high infant mortality rates with malnutrition alone, accounting for at least 30% of the deaths.

She, therefore, said any efforts to stop the rise of the infant mortality rate, as WHO has done, is commendable and encouraged to save the lives of the children and the future leaders of Malawi.