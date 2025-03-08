When the doors of equal opportunity are open for women and girls, everyone wins—UN Secretary-General



* In commemorating International Women’s Day 2025 under the theme; ‘All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment’

* Guterres’ message reminds us that gender equality is not just a moral imperative but a cornerstone of progress for all—UN in Malawi

* Calls on everyone to reflect on the progress made and the work still needed to ensure that every woman and girl can live a life of dignity, opportunity and freedom

By Duncan Mlanjira

In joining the world in the commemoration of International Women’s Day 2025, which falls today, March 8, the United Nations (UN) in Malawi says it stands in solidarity with the women and girls of this country — “celebrating their resilience, achievements and unwavering contributions to society”.

The UN-Malawi further says in its statement from Lilongwe that this year’s theme; ‘All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment’, calls on everyone “to reflect on the progress made and the work still needed to ensure that every woman and girl can live a life of dignity, opportunity and freedom”.

The statement quotes UN Secretary-General, António Guterres’ message for International Women’s Day 2025: “When the doors of equal opportunity are open for women and girls, everyone wins. Equal societies are more prosperous and peaceful — and the foundation of sustainable development.”

UN-Malawi adds that Guterres’ message reminds everyone that “gender equality is not just a moral imperative but a cornerstone of progress for all. Yet, despite the strides made, the pace of change remains unacceptably slow.

“At our current speed, full legal equality for women is some 300 years away, and so is the end of child marriage. This rate of change is unacceptable. Half of humanity cannot wait centuries for their rights — we need equality now.”

The UN-Malawi takes cognizance that Malawi has made notable strides in advancing gender equality, such as the adoption of the Gender Equality Act, the increase in girls’ enrolment in primary and secondary schools, and the growing presence of women in leadership roles — as “milestones worth celebrating”.

“Yet, significant challenges remain — maternal health continues to be a pressing concern, with Malawi’s maternal mortality ratio standing at 349 deaths per 100,000 live births.

“Many of these deaths are preventable, highlighting the urgent need for improved access to quality healthcare services, especially in rural areas. For example, in districts like Nsanje and Chikwawa, where healthcare facilities are often under-resourced, women face significant barriers to accessing lifesaving maternal care.

“Gender-based violence (GBV) remains pervasive, with 1 in 3 women in Malawi experiencing physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. This not only violates their rights but also hinders their ability to thrive and contribute to society.

“In 2024 alone, over 12,000 cases of GBV were reported, with many more going unreported due to stigma and fear of retaliation.”

Note was also taken of “persistent economic inequality, with women disproportionately represented in informal, low-paying jobs and having limited access to land, credit and other resources”.

“Only 23% of women in Malawi own land, compared to 31% of men, according to recent surveys. This disparity limits women’s ability to generate income and support their families.

“For instance, in the agricultural sector, where women make up 70% of the workforce, they often lack control over the land they cultivate, reducing their economic independence.

“Harmful cultural practices, such as child marriage, continue to rob girls of their childhood and future. Despite progress, 42% of girls in Malawi are married before the age of 18, limiting their education and economic opportunities.

“In districts like Mangochi and Machinga, where child marriage rates are particularly high, many girls drop out of school early, perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality.”

The UN-Malawi pledges that it is committed to working with the Government, civil society organisations and development partners to address the challenges being face, saying through the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF), they are supporting initiatives that improve access to quality maternal healthcare and reproductive services — “ensuring that no woman dies giving life”.

In partnership with the Ministry of Health, UN-Malawi says it has supported the training of over 1,000 community health workers in rural areas, enabling them to provide critical maternal and child health services.

“We are also strengthening systems to prevent and respond to gender-based violence [which] includes providing survivors with access to justice, psychosocial support and safe spaces.

“In 2024, the UN supported the establishment of One-Stop Centres in Lilongwe and Blantyre, where survivors of GBV can access medical care, legal aid, and counselling under one roof.

“To promote women’s economic empowerment, we are working with local organisations to provide skills training, access to finance, and support for women-led businesses,” says the statement in referring to the social cash transfer programme in which over 50,000 women have received financial support to start small businesses, improving their livelihoods and those of their families.

“This year’s International Women’s Day also marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a landmark global agreement on women’s rights. While Malawi has made progress since adopting this framework in 1995, we must accelerate efforts to achieve full gender equality.

“The UN Secretary-General’s priorities for 2025 — peace, addressing inequalities, financing for development, climate action, and technology — are deeply relevant to Malawi and resonate with the Beijing+30 Action Agenda. These priorities underscore the importance of placing women and girls at the centre of development efforts.

“In technology, we are expanding digital literacy programs to bridge the gender digital divide. Through initiatives like the Girls-in-ICT programme, over 2,000 young women have been trained in digital skills, empowering them to pursue careers in technology and innovation.

“As we celebrate this day, we also honour the countless healthcare workers, caregivers, and community leaders who dedicate their lives to supporting women and girls. Their tireless efforts are a testament to the power of collective action in driving change.

“To the women and girls of Malawi; your strength, resilience and determination inspire us every day. The United Nations stands with you in your pursuit of equality, justice, and empowerment.

“To all stakeholders — government, civil society, the private sector and communities — we urge you to redouble your efforts to create a Malawi where every woman and girl can live free from violence, access quality education and healthcare, and participate fully in the social, economic, and political life of the nation.”

Quoting an African proverb; ‘A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture, and transform’, UN-Malawi says this should remind everyone that “gender equality is not just a women’s issue — it is a human rights issue and a prerequisite for sustainable development”. “As we mark International Women’s Day, let us recommit to building a future where all women and girls in Malawi can thrive and reach their full potential.”