WFP remain committed on its quest to achieve Zero Hunger in 2020

By Duncan Mlanjira

World Food Programme (WFP) Malawi Country Director, Benoit Thiry says 2019 was a particularly challenging year for reaching their development goals with Cyclone Idai and Lean Seasons before and after the floods.

But going forward beginning 2020, Thiry says they remain committed on their quest to achieve Zero Hunger, and remain dedicated to collaborating with partners and establishing strong partnerships to achieve all the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

“Thanks to the support of and collaboration with the Government, donors and partners, we were able to serve the most vulnerable people in Malawi and help ensure no one is left behind,” Thiry says in a New Year’s message.

He said over 420,000 people received food and cash assistance during the Cylone Idai emergency response and over 1.7 million people were reached with cash-based transfers during the 2018/2019 Lean Season.

Over 37,000 refugees and asylum seekers received monthly food assistance and that over 250,000 people benefited from nutrition support to treat acute malnutrition.

He continues to say over 1.1 million children enjoyed daily school meals in 13 districts and 170,000 households were supported to create community-owned productive assets for increased resilience against climate change.