WFP applauds Malawians spirit of unity in mobilising resources towards reaching out to survivors of Cyclone Freddy

* The impact of the natural disaster has been profound, causing unimaginable loss and suffering to families

* Cyclone Freddy affected 2.2 million people, as 650,000 were displaced, 679 killed and 537 people are still missing to date

By Alex Chitwere MANA

Country Director for World Food Programme (WFP), Paul Turnball commended the spirit of unity displayed by Malawians who came together with their resources to provide assistance to survivors of the effects of Cyclone Freddy.

He said this on Wednesday at Mulanje Park during a memorial service graced by President Lazarus Chakwera that held in honour of those who died from the flash floods caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy last year.

Turnball said the impact of the natural disaster has been profound, causing unimaginable loss and suffering to families across the region and he observed that the number of displaced people underscored the scale of the humanitarian response required.

“One crucial aspect of our efforts involves strengthening environmental governance and providing sustainable practices to mitigate the extreme weather events,” he said.

“Furthermore, the United Nations is actively engaged in implementing the 2024-2028 United Nations Development Cooperation Framework developed in full alignment with the MW2063 agenda.

“There’s also close collaboration with government and stakeholders advancing sustainable diverse and inclusive growth, strengthening institutional governance and ensuring investments in human capital.”

On his part, President Chakwera warned officials responsible for the distribution of relief items against misusing the donations at the expense of vulnerable people.

The President said this in recognition that some development partners continue to pledge their support towards survivors, saying: “I am thankful for the support we continue to receive. Let me warn some Malawians who are pulling us down by wanting to divert relief support like it happened before with the items from Mozambique part of which did not get to the evacuation camps.

“When others have shown interest to help, let us not be the ones to shut the door on them as if all is well inside.”

He said government is keen at completing projects underway such as bridges, roads, hospitals, schools and all infrastructure which were damaged during the tropical cyclone.

The service held in Mulanje, one of the districts heavily affected by the effects of the cyclone, was conducted under the theme: ‘Malawi: a resilient nation towards recovery’.

Chakwera said it was important to hold the event to honour the lives that were lost as a result of the tropical cyclone, acknowledging that some of the victims were productive people who supported their families.

“There is need to honour them by being productive. There are others that have the urge to ignite internal fights but we need to realize that it is better to unite as one because when things like these happen, they affect all of us.”

Speaking earlier, Ambassador for Zimbabwe and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Dr. Nancy Saungweme said since the cyclone hit the country, several states in solidarity have continued to mobilise resources to complement goverment’s efforts in recovery programme.

She pledged the international community’s continued support to provide technical and logistical support in accordance with the needs of the country.

Representative of international non-governmental organisations, Hastings Nyasulu said they will continue working with local stakeholders to ensure that the survivors bounce back.

He said most of the support is medical supplies, psychosocial support and food relief items among others.

Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which mostly hit 16 districts in the southern region in March last year, affected 2.2 million people, as 650,000 were displaced, 679 killed and 537 people are still missing to date.

The theme for the commemoration was: ‘A resilient nation towards recovery’ and drew people from the 15 districts that were affected by the cyclone.

Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Michael Usi said that in conducting the memorial service, it was a learning curve for Malawians to realize the need to honour the fallen heroes and also give hope to the survivors.

While Paramount Chief Kaduya called for continued support for people in the affected areas on their road to recovery, saying dry spells experienced this year pose a major threat to the process.

“We have been receiving assistance through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, but I must say that we will need more because most people will not harvest enough food because of the dry spells,” Kaduya said.

During the sermon moderated by Reverend Anderson Juma, a candle lighting ceremony preceded preaching by Right Reverend Bizwick Nkhoma, General Secretary of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Synod and Sheikh Swalley Chilundu of Muslim Association of Malawi.

There were also performances by the Ndirande Anglican Voices, Ethel Kamwendo Banda and Mulanje Muslim women, among others.

Some of the notable figures who graced the event included Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of Blantyre Archdiocese; Enlightened Christian Gathering Leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri; Public Affairs Committee chairperson Fr. Patrick Thawale and Malawi Council of Churches chairperson Rev. Billy Gama.