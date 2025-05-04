‘Welcome to Maula Prison’ movie also shines in Blantyre

* The film is exciting — exceptionally well-produced and feels remarkably authentic

* It’s so impressive, one might not believe it’s a Malawian production—Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity & Culture, Joyce Chitsulo

By Gift Wahuta, MANA

After electrifying audiences in Lilongwe with a record-breaking premiere, the Malawian movie, ‘Welcome to Maula Prison’ — produced by 4Kaya Studios — continued its momentum last evening at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

Although the screening was delayed due to technical glitches and started at 20h50 instead of the scheduled 19h00, the excitement among movie lovers remained high; the venue was packed with over a thousand patrons, with some forced to stand throughout the screening due to limited seating.

The movie, sponsored by Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA’s) Universal Service Fund at K17 million along with other partners, has already generated positive feedback from audiences that have attended the premieres — whose next is scheduled for Mzuzu today.

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity & Culture, Joyce Chitsulo graced the event alongside prominent figures in the Malawian film industry, including renowned award winning filmmaker, Charles Shemu Joyah and other notable personalities.

The Minister expressed her admiration for the film, saying: “The film is exciting — exceptionally well-produced and feels remarkably authentic. It’s so impressive, one might not believe it’s a Malawian production.

“My sincere thanks go to the production team and MACRA for their sponsorship. This demonstrates the success of the government’s efforts to support local artists,” said Chitsulo while emphasising that such initiatives underscore the government’s unwavering commitment to promoting the creative sector and uplifting Malawian talent.

Patrons of the event added excitement by singing along the soundtrack songs on the movie, demonstrating strong public engagement and one of them, Paul Chiwalo praised the movie’s potential impact.

“After the success of their previous film, ‘School Days’, people had high expectations for this one, and it truly delivers,” he said. “I believe our film industry is moving in the right direction.”

Public relations officer for the movie premieres, Desiree Namachotsa expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming turnout: “The turnout exceeded our expectations to the point where we had to extend the venue setup to accommodate everyone. It shows that Malawians are ready to support local content.”

She said the movie cost approximately K40 million to produce and took about eight months to complete, hence stressed the importance of establishing sustainable distribution methods for the Malawian film industry.

“As Malawians, we need to support the industry by recognising that we need returns for our investments,” she said. “That was why we halted the premiere when we discovered that one patron was live streaming our movie.”

In a Q&A interview with Desire Namachotsa that Malawi24 online media published on April 23, ahead of the premieres, she explained that the movie ‘Welcome to Maula Prison’ is a fictitious story about the basic life of a human being — “how things can escalate; how fate can suddenly shift; and how destiny sometimes has other plans”.

“It’s not based on a true story, but it’s very much a real story — a story that could happen to anyone. It gives us a lens into how life can unfold for people, especially those in prison, whether or not they intended it.“

She described 4KAYA Studios as the real definition of risk-takers for their bold decision to enter into the actual Maula Maximum Prison as the script demanded to interact with real prisoners and work with prison staff.

“It’s never about playing it safe with basic stories,” she told Malawi 24’s Solomon Idyo. “It’s about digging deeper and venturing into spaces most people avoid. It was intense and challenging, but the team was committed to telling a story that is grounded in truth.

“For 4KAYA Film Inc., storytelling isn’t just about entertainment — it’s about impact. The team said, ‘Let’s do this’ knowing full well the risks, the adrenaline, the danger; but in the end, we chose realism and authenticity above all.

“There are African films set in prisons, yes — but ‘Welcome to Maula Prison’ goes far beyond them in depth and execution,” she said, adding that the government allowed the producers access and gave them specific areas to shoot.

“Every day, we had officers with us for our protection and for that of the prisoners. Nothing was recreated. Everything you see on screen is exactly how it is in the real prison.”

The movie’s director is Bester Kauwa, producers Lawrence Nyale and Kendall Kamwendo and screenplay writer Eziaus Mkandawire while the cast features strong actors such as Amos Nsekandiana, Kendall Kamwendo himself, and Innocent Manyera.

Asked if the movie is set to change the way Malawians perceive prisons or justice in the country, Namachotsa emphatically said: “Absolutely — 100 percent. It will shift how people view prisons and justice in Malawi. It prompts a deep reflection about what prison life really entails and how justice works here.

“The film is already making an impact — it created jobs, even for the prisoners who participated as extras and were paid accordingly. Altogether, this project created roughly 400 jobs over a six-month period.

“That’s huge! We’re showing the government and private sector that filmmaking can be a platform for employment and talent development — even for first-time actors. This is more than just a film; it’s a movement for change in the entertainment space.”

She further said “without a doubt ‘Welcome to Maula Prison’ is beyond most of the films we’ve seen — not just in Malawi, but anywhere. It’s done in the Malawian language, with English subtitles, and it’s a story uniquely told from an African perspective”.

“It was filmed entirely in a real prison. That alone makes it stand out. This film could hold its own on Netflix, Showmax, or any international platform. The only thing holding us back is the lack of local support and the low number of streaming subscribers in Malawi.

“That’s the same reason ‘School Days’ wasn’t picked up by Netflix, despite being worthy. But in terms of quality and story, ‘Welcome to Maula Prison’ is ready to go global — it just needs the push.”—Additional content by Solomon Idyo, Malawi24; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express