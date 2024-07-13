Welcome achimwene—Zambia’s Mufulira Wanderers after signing Nyasa Big Bullets’ Emmanuel Jnr Saviel



By Duncan Mlanjira

Zambia’s historical team, Mufulirwa Wanderers has signed Nyasa Big Bullets’ forward Emmanuel Jnr Saviel on a three-year — both Mufulira Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets confirm.

In its press statement, Mufulira Wanderers said they are thrilled at having roped in the 19-year-old, whose contract is set to conclude on June 30, 2027.

The legendary Zambian club seemed to be assuring its fans of making the right choice by taking cognizance that Saviel is currently the leading goal scorer in the TNM Super League with 7 goals after 11 games of the 2024 season and that he clinched the 2022 Thumbs Up Premier League Golden Boot after netting an impressive 24 goals — playing for Big Bullets Reserve.

“He joins us following two successful seasons in the TNM Super League, where he excelled on loan at Bangwe All Stars and Civil Service United, said the club, whose rich history includes grooming Africa’s football legends in goalkeeper Efford Chabala; brothers Benjamin and Kalusha Bwalya; Charles Musonda and Johnson Bwalya.

The club’s media quotes Saviel as saying: “I am thrilled to be the first Malawian to join the ‘Mighty’ Mufulira Wanderers Football Club. It is an honor to join Zambia’s most decorated football club.

“I proudly carry the Malawi flag and aspire to represent my country through my play here. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my former club, Nyasa Big Bullets FC, for their professionalism in facilitating my transfer.

“I also thank my past technical teams, fellow players at Bangwe United, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves, Nyasa Big Bullets FC, Bangwe All Stars, Civil Service United, and all national team coaches and players I have had the privilege to work with.

“To my fans in Malawi, thank you for your unwavering support throughout my career at home. Your continued prayers mean the world to me. I lack the words to fully express my gratitude. May God bless you all.”

The move has been facilitated by his manager, Cephus Lingani of CGL Sports Agency and Saviel also has some kind words for him by thanking him “for his unwavering support”, adding: “Truly, teamwork makes the dream work.”

“To all Mufulira Wanderers supporters and fans, please accept me into your team with open arms; Zambia-Malawi = One Family.”

The striker has scored seven goals in the TNM Super League — one behind the leading scorer, Zeliat Nkhoma of Kamuzu Barracks ahead of their game tomorrow against leaders Silver Strikers.

According to club media, nyasabigbullets.com, Saviel joined the People’s Team’s reserve side from Uwe Kicks in 2020 and described him as a “standout talent” within their ranks as the Bangwe Township-raised youngster “helped Bullets Reserve win everything was to compete for”.

The club highlighted that in the two seasons he played in coach Enos Chatama’s Bullets Reserve squad, he scored a staggering 96 goals and that the most prolific season was in 2022 when Bullets Reserve scooped a quadruple as well as reaching a historic FDH Bank Cup final against their big brothers.

He then earned a place on the big stage by being promoted to Kalisto Pasuwa’s side at the start of the 2023 season and for him to gain better experience in the top flight he was loaned out to Bangwe All Stars — who had just gotten promoted to the TNM Super League for the first time ever.

After scoring seven goals in all competitions for Bangwe All Stars, Saviel was then loaned out to Civil Service United at the start of the 2024 season where he made a huge mark scoring the 7 goals in 11 matches that included two Player of the Match awards.

His exploits did not go unnoticed as he was roped in for Malawi U-17 and U-20 in which he scored a total of 9 goals.

He also featured in the Under-20 version of the 4-Nations Tournament that Malawi hosted alongside Kenya, Zimbabwe and Zambia which won the title and him finishing as top goal scorer with 3 goals.

Wikipedia chronicles that Mufulira Wanderers are Zambia’s most successful club based in the Copperbelt town of Mufulira currently competing in Zambia Super League for the 2023–24 season after their promotion from National Division One.

Popularly known as Mighty Mufulira Wanderers, the club has won 49 trophies and has also produced some of the country’s greatest players — who dominated that countries Footballer of the Year awards Ashols Melu (1983), Kalusha Bwalya (1984), Johnson Bwalya (1986) and Melu again in 1987. Kabwe Warriors’ Jack Chanda prevented what would have been a five-year clean sweep when he won it in 1985.

However, they have struggled in recent years, spending nine years in Division One between 2006 and 2015, and having not won any honours since 1997.

The Honours won since the club’s establishment in 1953 as Mufulira Mine Team are:

* Zambian League Championship: 9 (1963, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1969, 1976, 1978, 1995, 1996)

* Zambian Cup (Castle Cup/Independence Cup/Mosi Cup): 9 (1965, 1966, 1968, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1988, 1995)

* Zambian Challenge Cup (Shell Challenge Cup/BP Challenge Cup/ BP Top Eight Cup): 10 (1964, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1978, 1984, 1986, 1994, 1996, 1997)

* Heinrich Cup/Chibuku Cup/Heroes & Unity Cup: 7 (1964, 1965, 1968, 1976, 1985, 1987, 1991)

* Champions of Champions: 7 (1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1985, 1988, 1992)

* Zambian Charity Shield: 6 (1967, 1968, 1976, 1977, 1996, 1997)

* Inter-Rhodesia Castle Cup: 1 (1965)