Wednesday full of action in the 2nd round race for TNM Super League 2025 honours

By Duncan Mlanjira

Wednesday is full of action in the race for TNM Super League 2025 honours as leaders, Mighty Wanderers date 10th-placed Creck Sporting Club at Balaka Stadium; runners up Nyasa Big Bullets up against rock bottom of the table, Songwe United at Karonga Stadium — while 3rd-placed defending champions, Silver Strikers are hosting 9th-placed Chitipa United at Silver Stadium.

The race is very tight at the top between Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets as the Nomads lead with a single point at 38 against the Bullets’ 37. The People’s Team temporarily took the lead on Saturday after beating Chitipa United 2-0 at Chitipa Stadium — but Wanderers reclaimed it the following day by beating MAFCO 1-0 at Champions Stadium.

Bullets scored through Henry Chiwaya (23’) and Babatunde Adepoju from the spot in the 86th minute while Wanderers’ all-important winner was scored in the 51st minute.

The defending champions, Silver Strikers also recorded a win, beating Mighty Tigers 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium — condemning the hosts still in the red relegation zone at 14th place.

As the second round picks up the Bankers have 33 points — five away from the leaders while the team they are facing on Wednesday, Chitipa United have 16 points and the best they can aim for is to be in the top eight to qualify for the Airtel Top 8 2026.

Also in action on Wednesday are Ekhaya FC, who were pushed to 5th place from the 4th they ended the first round on after losing 1-2 to Mzuzu City Hammers on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium. They face a tough assignment at Civo Stadium against hosts Civil Service United.

There is only one match on Saturday at Rumphi Stadium between Mzuzu City Hammers and Blue Eagles while Sunday has three games — Moyale v MAFCO at Rumphi Stadium; Dedza Dynamos v Kamuzu Barracks at Dedza Stadium and Mighty Tigers hosting Karonga United at Mulanje Park.

On Saturday, Creck SC drew 0-0 with Civil Service United while Kamuzu Barracks beat Songwe United 1-0 as Karonga United beat Moyale 3-1 on Sunday with Blue Eagles losing 0-1 to Dedza Dynamos.

Meanwhile, the race for promotion into the elite TNM Super League is at half way mark as the NBS Bank National Division League has concluded the first round — with Red Lions in the lead.

Red Lions, who are keen to get back into the elite league having been relegated some three seasons ago, wrapped up the first round of the NBS Bank National Division League on top with 23 points after drawing 0:0 with Namitete Zitha on Sunday afternoon at Mchinji Community Ground.

Runners-up are Mitundu Baptist with 21 points, who beat 8th-placed Ndirande Stars 3-0 at Civo Stadium on Saturday while on 3rd place are Namitete Zitha on 20 points.

Immediate past participants of the TNM Super League 2024, Baka City are 4th with 18 points, Bangwe All Stars 5th with 17 points and FOMO FC 6th with 16 points — a race that is also tight.

Facing relegation are Mchinji Villa on 9th with 13 points, Ntaja United on 10th (11 points), Chilumba Barracks on 11th (11 points) and Jenda United at the bottom with just three points.