Wealth Magazine to host 3rd edition of Wealth Woman Summit on May 19



* Communities of the young, super-achievers, the legendary, icons and students with priceless experience

* Will sit under one roof as we host the unique and inspirational national event for women in Malawi

By Duncan Mlanjira

After a two-year break due to the CoVID-19 pandemic, Wealth Magazine is set to host its 3rd edition of Wealth Woman Summit on May 19 — with an expected audience of 150 trailblazing women.

A statement from Wealth Magazine — an entrepreneurial, event and business magazine in collaboration with CEO Africa Round Table Malawi Chapter — says the annual event “honors and celebrates women, female leaders and luminaries scripting inspiring paths for Malawi”.

“After two years of a break due to the pandemic, 2023 will mark the summit’s reincarnation as an unforgettable one-day event bringing power to life on stage, igniting an all-new discourse with ‘Inspiring Equity’ at its heart.

“Communities of the young, super-achievers, the legendary, icons and students with priceless experience will sit under one roof as we host the unique and inspirational national event for women in Malawi,” says the statement.

The Summit will be held in the Capital, Lilongwe at the magnificent Bingu International Convention Centre and key to this event “is to Inspire Equity from women in Malawi who have made strides in the areas of business, health, entrepreneurship, agriculture, academia, engineering, politics, human rights, legal, sports and media among others in the private, public and civil society spaces”.

“Besides being celebrated, they will share and forge new bonds and to work together to make participants smarter about aspiring equity, about leadership and about everything that it takes to lead.

“And most importantly to inspire a seat on the table and create relationships that will last a lifetime. The Wealth Women’s Summit is a gender inclusive event that will address topical issues around equality and representation in the workplace, business place, entrepreneurial ecosystem and beyond.”

The last edition in 2020 had panelists who were accomplished Malawian women professionals that included Associate Law Professor, Ngeyi Ruth Kanyongolo; Mdingase Tewete (managing director of Kombeza Foods); Dr. Margaret Chaika (chief executive officer for Face Forward Group) and Patience Chatsika from Old Mutual Malawi, amongst others.

The event brought together the array of women speakers from different industries that are accomplished in their efforts to support the evolution of the middle class in Malawi — which is a catalyst in the provision of an established consumer base that influences socio-economic growth with a focus on women.

In 2021, through Wealth Woman Digital, highlighted eight women who were first achievers in their field — who are (not in their order of merit) Catherine Gotani Hara (first Speaker of Parliament); Dr. Joyce Banda (Malawi’s first female State President); Dr. Tamiwe Tomoka (first female pathologist); Prof. Address Malata (first Vice-Chancellor of prestigious Malawi University of Technology and Sciences (MUST).

As well as Dorothy Ngwira, (first female Chartered Public Accountant (CPA); Justice Anastazia Msosa (first woman High Court Judge as well as chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC); Mbumba Banda (first female to manage a major news print and media company, Nation Publications Limited) and Yolanda Kaunda — Malawi’s first female airline captain.

In June last year, it helped organise a CEO’s Summit also at BICC, under the theme: ‘Catalyzing Our Economic Growth Through Partnerships and Radical Investment’, where the business captains from various companies and organizations shared ideas on how they would help the growth of economy of the country and create conducive business environment.

In November last year, the Magazine teamed up with Malawi Agricultural and Industrial Investment Corporation (MAIIC) to host an inaugural Startup Masterclass series — which came amidst a growing challenge in terms of employment opportunities in the country especially among the demographic divide; the youth.