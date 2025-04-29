‘We want to qualify for the FIFA U20 World Cup — then win the U20 AfCON’—Tanzania U20 coach Mrisho

* This is Tanzania’s second appearance at the U-20 AfCON, and the country’s football authorities see it as a critical step in developing youth talent

Pooled in Group A alongside hosts Egypt; two-time winners Zambia; powerhouses South Africa and debutants Sierra Leone, Tanzania face one of the toughest draws in the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2025 underway in Egypt.

Tanzania are at tournament as one of the exciting young teams to watch and coach Mohammed Mrisho Mohammed believes his squad is mentally and tactically prepared for the challenge.

This is Tanzania’s second appearance at the U-20 AfCON, and the country’s football authorities see it as a critical step in developing youth talent, building international exposure, and positioning Tanzanian football on the global stage.

In an interview with CAFonline.com, Mohammed said winning the CECAFA U-20 Championship really boosted the players confidence.

“That tournament was very competitive and helped our players believe in themselves. It allowed us to measure ourselves against strong teams in our region.

“Of course, we know the level at the U-20 AfCON is higher, with countries that have a deeper footballing infrastructure, but the CECAFA victory gave us the belief that we can compete and succeed at this level.”

Being Tanzania’s second U-20 AfCON and what has changed since their last appearance, the coach said they have matured tactically and psychologically, said: “Our preparations this time have been more detailed, and our players now understand what it takes to compete at the continental level.

“We have a clear plan, and we’ve been working on it for a long time. The experience we gained previously has helped shape a more focused and determined group.”

The stakes are incredibly high as the four semi-finalists will earn automatic qualification to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile later this year and Mohammed said their number one goal is to qualify for the FIFA World Cup — “that’s the first mission”.

“After that, our second goal is to try and win the tournament. Every nation here has its own ambition. Ours is to make history for Tanzania by reaching the World Cup and showing that we can be competitive against the best in Africa.”

Hosts Egypt started on a high note by beating South Africa 1-0 at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday evening while Zambia drew 0-0 with Sierra Leone.

Leading the group, Egypt — chasing a fifth U-20 continental title, having previously lifted the trophy in 1981, 1991, 2003, and 2013 — next face Sierra Leone tomorrow while South Africa take on Tanzania.

The 13 qualified teams are in three groups — one of five teams (Group A comprising hosts Egypt, Zambia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania) and two of four teams; Group B (Nigeria, Tunisia, Kenya, Morocco) and C (defending champions Senegal), Ghana, DR Congo, Central African Republic).

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarter-finals. From there, a traditional knockout system will be followed.

All group-stage matches are played in a round-robin format, with three points for a win, one for a draw, and none for a loss and in the event of tied points, head-to-head results, goal difference, goals scored, and even drawing of lots may come into play to determine rankings.

Africa has traditionally performed strongly at U-20 World Cups, with Ghana winning in 2009 and Senegal finishing runners-up in 2023 — thus the qualification battle in Egypt 2025 promises to be fierce.

The tournament features a blend of seasoned campaigners and exciting debutants. Notable teams include:

* Senegal: Reigning champions and favorites to retain their crown;

* Nigeria: Record seven-time winners at this level, boasting a rich history;

* Egypt: Hosts and three-time U-20 AfCON winners, eager for home success;

* Ghana: Four-time champions aiming to reclaim continental dominance;

* Morocco: 1997 champions, returning to compete strongly;

* Debutants: Sierra Leone and Kenya are making historic first appearances, signaling the growing spread of youth football development across the continent.

As defending champions, Senegal are hoping to continue their recent dominance in African youth football. However, they will face stiff competition from Nigeria, Ghana, and hosts Egypt, all of whom have pedigree at this level.

South Africa and Morocco also present serious challenges, with strong squads capable of going deep into the tournament.

The CAF U-20 AfCON has been played since 1979, originally as a home-and-away tournament before evolving into a full host-nation event from 1991.

The tournament has launched the careers of many African greats, and its importance in the footballing calendar cannot be overstated.—Content by CAFonline; edited by Maravi Express