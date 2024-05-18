We want to prove a point this year—Ascent Soccer’s coach Thom Mkolongo

* We were first and quick on the ball against MDF Lionesses in the semifinal — we showed great character—Mkorongo

* We face Ascent, a team that gives us problems but this is a different game and we are ready for them—Kaputa

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ascent Soccer, who will be making their second appearance in the final of Goshen FAM Women’s National Championship, having lost 3-5 on post-match penalties to Kukoma Ntopwa Women last year, are determined to prove a point this year — this time against Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Lionesses.

Ascent Soccer showed grit when they beat Silver Strikers Ladies 2-0 in the first semifinal yesterday at Bingu National Stadium whereas Lionesses thrashed Civil Service United Women 3-0 at the same venue.

Despite that Ascent Soccer were first gifted an own goal from Silver Strikers Ladies’ Ruth Nyirongo in 24th minute before a 67th minute strike from Atuweni Njilima sealed the win, coach Thom Mkorongo said he was impressed with the performance of the girls.

“We were first and quick on the ball,” he is quoted by Fam.mw. “We showed great character and we want to prove a point this year.”

Silver Ladies coach Andrew Chikhosi also confessed that his charges were second best on the day: “We did not play our usual game. Ascent had a good plan and we accept the results.”

Mkorongo, a prominent figure at the Ascent Soccer academy, that also has groomed up-and-coming male players, will be up against Lionesses coach, John Kaputa who said the girls executed their game plan well in which Fazila Chembekezo scored a brace with the other goal from Mervis Misomali — in the team’s first-ever appearance in the final of the competition.

”I will always tell the girls to score first before opponents to ease pressure,” Kaputa. “We face Ascent, a team that gives us problems but this is a different game and we are ready for them.”



Civil Ladies coach also Collins Pofera accepted defeat, saying: “We gave too much respect to Lionesses and we started the match slowly — but we still gave them a good run for their money.”

Kaputa will definitely have to instill more confidence on his charges as Mkorongo has very strong arsenal, that include national team players that were part of Malawi Scorchers’ triumph of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women Championship 2023.

They include 17-year-old midfielder Leticia Chinyamula, who was named Most Promising Player of the Year in the inaugural COSAFA awards — nominated alongside Ascent Soccer team mate and two-times Malawi women’s Player of the Year, 17-year-old Rose Kabzere.

Both starred for the Malawi Scorchers in November in the five tournament wins over hosts from South Africa, Mozambique, Madagascar, eSwatini and Zambia in the final — in which Leticia netted a pair of goals while Rose added a goal and four assists.

Ascent Soccer contributed three other players to the tournament — Faith Chinzumu (16); Maggie Chavula (18) and Ireen Khulamo (20).

Champions of the FAM National Women shall represent Malawi at the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA qualifier, which was participated for last year’s edition by Ntopwa FC by virtue of being winners of the 2022 edition after beating Ascent Soccer in post-match penalties.

Ntopwa gained rich experience and exposure as they were pitted against the best in the COSAFA region and Ascent Soccer badly need that experience to continue to emerge as one of the top female academy set-ups in the region.