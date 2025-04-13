‘We should have done better’—Nyasa Big Bullets vice-captain Lloyd Aaron

* I am honoured to have been named Player of the Match, but I feel it’s not enough

Defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets were yesterday held to a frustrating goalless draw by Airtel Top 8’s debutantes Creck Sporting Club in a closely contested quarterfinal first leg at Kamuzu Stadium, but Nyasa Big Bullets vice-captain Lloyd Aaron is not satisfied with the result, saying they should have done better.

Nyasa Big Bullets Media reports that the 26-year-old midfielder was “a commanding presence in the middle of the park, dictating the game’s tempo and making crucial interceptions to stifle the opposition in what was one of [Bullets’] most dominant displays on the domestic stage”.

Thus his performance was quite rightly judged to earn him Player of the Match, but the Malawi international told Nyasa Big Bullets Media that while he was honoured for the award he felt “it’s not enough because an award like this should drive the team towards a decisive victory, which I couldn’t deliver this time”.

Aaron, who stepped in as captain for the match in the absence of first-choice leader Clyde Senaji, said as defending champions, they need to up in an extra effort to secure a victory against a highly defensive opponent.

“We should have done more because right from the start, it was clear they had set out to frustrate us with a draw. We needed to push harder to break their plan and get the result we wanted.

“Unfortunately, their strategy worked and they succeeded in holding us to a draw. It’s painful but we have to move one, regroup and focus on the upcoming matches because winning is crucial.

He further told Nyasa Big Bullets Media that they remain optimistic ahead of the second leg away, emphasising the importance of addressing their weaknesses, saying: “All is not lost — a 0-0 draw is to work on our shortcoming and aim for a win on their home turf.

They managed to frustrate us here, why can’t we frustrate them there? A goalless draw keeps the outcome open. Now we need to shift our focus on Wednesday’s [TNM Super League] game and get the points we need. This match is behind us, and the next one matter even more.

His coach, Peter Mponda — who led the team to a 1-0 triumph against the same Creck Sporting Club in the Sapitwa 4-Season 3 pre-season tournament at Mulanje Park on March 22 — also echoed his game captain’s sentiments, observing that they struggled to make the most of their dominance in which they created fewer attacking chances than expected.

However, he expressed satisfaction with their overall performance, saying the players “did well but unfortunately we couldn’t score any goal” adding that they are looking to making it work in the second leg.

“If the second leg is over, then we shouldn’t train, but if we are traveling to Lilongwe for the return leg, then it’s far from over — we will go there and get a result, a positive one for that matter.

“Today, they were lucky to have walked out of this stadium without conceding but that won’t be the case in the return leg,” warned Mponda.

His counterpart, Joseph Kamwendo was all smiles to manage an away draw and is quoted by Fam.mw as saying they will fight for everything to win the return leg, at their backyard: “It was a game of two halves — we played well in the first half; we created half chances which we did not convert.

“In the second, we started defending too early and too deep, which has resulted in a goalless draw but I think we can take this result into the second leg.

“For us, we have a bit of an advantage because we will be playing at home,” a jovial-looking Kamwendo told journalists after the match.

Fam.mw reports that from the first whistle, Nyasa Big Bullets looked determined to assert early dominance, with their first real threat coming in the 4th minute following a promising attack that was dealt with confidently by Creck’s goalkeeper Brighton Munthali, who went on to have a standout afternoon between the sticks.

By the 10th minute, Bullets were controlling possession and had already earned four free kicks, but their efforts were being nullified by a disciplined Creck side that defended with resolve.

The visitors responded in the 14th minute with a free kick floated in by Aaron Chilipa, which was punched clear by Bullets’ custodian Innocent Nyasulu.

As the clock hit the half-hour mark, Creck began growing into the game, opting to sit deep and spring on the counter. Their long-range efforts and clever pressing started to trouble the home side.

Creck’s best moment of the half came in the 40th minute when George Chaomba’s shot forced a vital deflection from Blessings Mpokera and from the resulting corner saw Bullets momentarily under pressure before regaining composure.

While Bullets dominated early proceedings, Creck clawed back momentum in the final 15 minutes of the game, frustrating their more experienced opponents and not allowing a single shot on target.

Bullets introduced Mike Mkwate and Yamikani Mologeni at the start of the second half in place of Ephraim Kondowe and Henry Chiwaya, hoping to inject creativity into their play, however, it was the visitors’ goalkeeper, Brighton Munthali who continued to shine, denying Kajoke in the 53rd minute after a swift counter.

Kajoke missed another big opportunity in the 56th minute, and set-pieces continued to yield no reward for the home side.

Action in the Airtel Top 8 2025 continues next week with other three first leg quarterfinals in which Mighty Wanderers will host Karonga United at Kamuzu Stadium while Mzuzu City Hammers will face Civil Service United at Mzuzu Stadium (Saturday April 19).

Silver Strikers will host Moyale at Silver Stadium to wrap up the first leg of the quarterfinals on Monday, April 21 and in the second legs, Karonga will host Mighty Wanderers at the Karonga Stadium on Saturday, April 26.

On Saturday May 17, Moyale will host Silver Strikers at Mzuzu Stadium and the following day Mzuzu City Hammers will face Civil Service United — with the semi-finals are scheduled on June 28 and 29 and the final set on July 12.

Only Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Wanderers and Silver Strikers have played in all the seasons of the tournament — which pits top eight teams in the previous season of the TNM Super League.

“The honours list in the TNM Super League had Silver Strikers as champions; Mighty Wanderers as runners-up; Nyasa Big Bullets (3rd place); Mzuzu City Hammers (4th), Civil Service United (5th), Creck Sporting (6th), Karonga United (7th) and Moyale (8th).—Content by Nyasa Big Bullets Media & Fam,mw; edited by Maravi Express