We have to respect Angola a lot—Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi

* If they are at this stage of the competition, it means they are a great team

* They won the last match with a large score and we need the entire team to defend

Maravi Express

As the Super Eagles of Nigeria eye their 4th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, they are well aware that a huge obstacle stands in their way — the unpredictable Angola in tonight’s quarter-final match.

The Confederation of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) representatives are bidding to reach their first-ever AFCON last four since 2019 while three-time AFCON winners, Nigeria are expected to have too much quality and experience for their opponents on paper.

Victor Osimhen, the 2023 African Player of the Year, leads a Super Eagles attack along with the in-form Ademola Lookman and they also boast the meanest defence, having conceded just once.

However, Angola will be full of confidence after surprisingly topping Group D unbeaten — their first quarter-final since hosting the 2010 tournament.

Led by star striker Gelson Dala, who netted twice against Namibia, Angola have one of the most potent attacks at AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 with nine goals in four games.

Dala has warned Nigeria: “We will fight and make life hard for them. With our fans, we believe we can win”, while his coach Pedro Gonçalves added: “We respect Nigeria but fear nobody. The pressure is on them as favourites.”

Nigeria’s midfielder, Alex Iwobi acknowledged that they watched video footages of Angola’s matches and admitted that this will be a tough match: “They won the last match with a large score — we need the entire team to defend. It won’t be easy because it’s a team that scores a lot. I rely on my teammates to meet the challenge.”

“We also defend well — we will give everything on the field to reach the semi-finals. We have to respect Angola a lot, — if they are at this stage of the competition, it means they are a great team.”

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro also expects a tough test, saying: “Angola are unpredictable with some very dangerous players. We cannot underestimate them.

“Angola is not a big name in Africa, but they play very well. They are not here by luck — they have shown a lot of capability to reach the quarter-finals. We will bring commitment and sacrifice to try to overcome this great team, even if it’s not a big name.

“Our team has scored 5 goals in 4 matches so far. We will attack with 11 and defend with 11 as well.”

His counterpart, Gonçalves said the game means a lot for them and “the entire Angolan nation, which has dreamed for years of seeing the team at this stage of the competition”.

“The Nigeria we face is a great African football nation and this match is an opportunity to show our worth. We have worked and given our all to reach this level of the competition — the match is an opportunity to show that we have evolved.

“We respect Nigeria for what they have demonstrated so far in African football. Currently, Nigeria has a very strong team with players who play in major European leagues, such as the Premier League and Serie A. They use the best playing system to compete in this Africa Cup of Nations.”

His player Manuel Cafumana said: “We will have a match that will allow us to prove ourselves. I am proud of what we have accomplished since the beginning and especially the pride that we currently represent for our country.

“We will fight against Nigeria as we did in the first four matches. We will play as usual.”

This AFCON has been full of surprises, and another could be in store tonight if revitalised Angola can defy the odds and giants Nigeria while later another intriguing quarterfinal presents itself when Guinea take on DR Congo at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpé.

It will be the fourth AFCON encounter between the nations, with DR Congo yet to beat Guinea in three previous group stage meetings, including a 2-1 loss in their last meeting in 2004.

DR Congo have reached the quarter-finals without winning a single game in normal time but defender Gédéon Kalulu believes psychological victories can help them progress.

“Certainly we can note two victories on the psychological front. The first is having beaten a top 5 side on penalties, and the second is not conceding many goals,” he said.

Guinea are expected to be boosted by the return of key players, Naby Keita and Serhou Guirassy from injury and Guinea midfielder Amadou Diawara was happy of their return.

“Naby and Serhou are getting better and better. They are two very important assets for our team. Their entries in previous matches were crucial for us,” noted.

With a first AFCON semi-final since 2015 on the line, Guinea striker Sory Kaba stressed the need for efficiency: “Against a compact Congolese team, we will have to be rigorous and efficient. The team that makes the least mistakes will go through.”

After scrappy Round of 16 wins, both sides know a clinical performance will be required to keep their AFCON dreams alive and reach the final four and Guinea’s coach Kaba Diawara said: “We are ready for the battle, both mentally and physically. We entered this AFCON conditioned to play seven finals. If it comes to penalties, we will go for it.”

His counterpart,Sébastien Desabre said his team is highly motivated: “We know we can achieve more in this tournament, which, for me, is not the AFCON of surprises but of hard work. The boys are on a mission, and we will not give up under any circumstances.”—Reporting by CAFonline