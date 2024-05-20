We have a long way to go—coach Mponda as Silver consolidate intent for title after beating Wanderers 2-0

* We still feel that we have to work extra hard as we have just played seven games

* We kept possession as well as created so many chances but that’s what we wanted as a home team

By Tione Andsen, MANA

Six points clear of runners-up Nyasa Big Bullets after beating Mighty Wanderers 2-0 at home yesterday, a modest Silver Strikers coach, Peter Mponda maintains that the race for the TNM Super League 2024 title is a long way to go.

Defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets and Mzuzu City Hammers share 13 points each but are separated by goal difference and Mponda is quoted by Silver’s website as saying playing the game at home automatically meant that his side needed to be on top of the game at all costs and win the match.

He added that he was satisfied with the performance of his side, saying: “We played very well today as we kept possession as well as created so many chances but that’s what we wanted as a home team — we had to give them a good run.

“With six points clear at the top, we still feel that we have to work extra hard as we have just played seven games and we have a long way to go. The run continues and we are focused on the next match.”

Played in front of the jam packed Silver Stadium in Lilongwe that included Wanderers’ president, Thom Mpinganjira at the VIP — the league leaders showed their intent to challenge for the title after 11 years of missing it.

Silver struck the hearts Nomads fans through Chikondi Kamanga in the 56th minute and Zebron Kalima in the 84th to inflict Wanderers’ first defeat of the season that saw them drop to 4th position from third with their defensive record being spoiled.

Silver’s Uchuzi Vunga was eventually voted Man of the Match for his stellar performance in the midfield alongside Chimwemwe Idana and Chikondi Kamanga, who had a field day over Felix Zulu, Isaac Kaliati, Blessings Singini and Wisdom Mpinganjira.

Mponda’s tactics demonstrated total football worth watching as Wanderers played second fiddle in both halves which saw Silver dominating play.

Silver’s Charles Chipala has proved himself that he can do things and was a thorn for Wanderers central defence of Peter Cholopi and Ahamadu Kang’unde as they were exposed with his crafty runs at times.

In other games yesterday, struggling MAFCO posted their first win of the season away after beating Bangwe All Stars 0-1 through Yohane Malunga’s goal after 55 minutes.

With the defeat, Bangwe All Stars are still stuck in the muck of relegation zone on the same position 15 that they have occupied for the past four weeks while MAFCO have moved out of the relegation zone and have moved to position 13 from 15 after four weeks.

They have six points from seven games and Chitipa United have been pushed back to relegation zone after a goalless draw against Dedza Dynamos in Dedza. They have five points from seven games and are number 14 on the log.

Karonga United gave away their 42nd minute lead to allow Civil Service United to pull level after 72 minutes to end the game at 1-1 in Karonga while Nyasa Big Bullets moved to second position from fifth with 13 points from seven games after silencing Mzuzu City Hammers 2-0 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.

Kamuzu Barracks failed to utilize their home advantage as they were forced to a 0-0 draw against visitors, Moyale Barracks at Aubrey Dimba Stadium — dropping on the ladder from 4th to 5th with 12 points and are a point a head of Mighty Tigers who collected maximum points on Thursday after beating Baka City 4-1 at Kamuzu Stadium.

The Tigers put more pressure on the newcomers, Baka City who are still anchoring the log with two points from seven games while another debutantes Creck Sporting collected maximum points after beating FOMO 1-0 at Civo Stadium to move to position 8 from 11.

This was a sweet victory for Creck Sporting after suffering a 1-3 defeat at the hands of league leaders, Silver Strikers.—Edited by Maravi Express