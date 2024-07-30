‘We can build from new club stewards initiatives in managing crowd to ensure we maximize revenue at all our matches’—FAM

* As FDH Bank Cup Blantyre derby grosses record K88 million surpassing the K80.4 million realised during the two teams’ TNM Super League first round match

* We would also like to thank the two teams for embracing ownership in the management of the match from planning to execution



The FDH Bank Cup Round of 16 — the Blantyre derby between Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday — grossed a historic gate revenue of K88 million, which is the highest gross amount realised at a football match in the country.

The gross has surpassed the K80.4 million which was realised during the two teams’ TNM Super League first round encounter at the same venue in May this year.

About K37.7 million was realised through advance ticket sales while K50.5 million was from match day sales.

From the net of K73 million, Wanderers, Bullets and the stadium owners got K18.3 million each while Football Association of Malawi (FAM) got K14.6 million as their 10% cut.

Malawi National Council of Sports received their 5%, which is K2.78 million while total direct expenses amounted to K14.8 million with K8.2 million being ticket printing and sales commission.

Security providers (police, stewards and access control firm got K4.4 million, medical K440,000, public address system K940,000 and K732,000 for protocol.

FAM’s competitions & communication director, Gomezgani Zakazaka said the figure is a true reflection of the huge crowd that turned up for the match.

He thanked the fans of both teams for turning in large numbers as well the stakeholders for a well organised match, saying: “We are incredibly thankful for your support and passion demonstrated at the match.

“We would also like to thank the two teams for embracing ownership in the management of the match from planning to execution. They both showed commitment to ensure we delivered a good match.

“The new initiatives of clubs stewards proved vital in managing crowd and we believe we can build from all these positives and ensure we maximize revenue at all our matches across the country and continue providing wholesome entertainment to our fans,” Zakazaka said.

Nyasa Big Bullets — holders of the FDH Bank Cup earned Blantyre city bragging rights after beating cross-town rivals Mighty Wanderers 2-1 to propel the People’s Team to the quarterfinals to face Capital City side Civil Service United, who eliminated Mighty Tigers 5-4 on post-match penalties last week.

Nigerian striker Babatunde Adepoju scored a first half brace as Bullets kept their FDH Bank Cup title defence dream alive while Wanderers’ consolation came from Cameroonian striker Sama Thierry Tangong, who came in as a substitute.

Babatunde, formerly of Wanderers, haunted his former side as early as first minute of the match after his initial shot was deflected into the net before colliding with goalkeeper Dalitso Khungwa.

Babatunde completed his brace in the 26th minute with his right foot after a back heel pass from fellow striker Maxwell Gasten Phodo.

Thereafter, Wanderers tried to reorganise themselves especially in the second half but it was too late as the damage had already been done.

With four minutes to full time, Tanjong pulled a goal back for Wanderers to set up a tense finish. Bullets held on for the victory as they marched on into the last eight.

Since the tournament was introduced in 2021, Wanderers have never won it while Bullets have won it twice in three years (2021, 2022 and 2023) while Silver Strikers were inaugural winners.

Wanderers coach Meke Mwase was disappointed with the result: “We did not play the way we wanted. We failed to mark properly and we did not create enough scoring opportunities. It is very fortunate and worrisome that we are also out of the competition.”

Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa said the win against Wanderers could be the turning point for his side. “This is not the Bullets we know, we got two goals and sat too deep.

“I think, the win can make the boys raise up their heads. Every time, we lose the game, the dressing room was like we were on a funeral.

“No advantage for us in the coming rounds because if Silver Strikers can be booted out by Eagles, it means we can be booted out by any team we play against, so it needs us to prepare well to go to the next round,” said Pasuwa.

In another Round of 16 match on Sunday, Karonga United advanced to the quarterfinals following 10-9 victory over Dedza Dynamos on post-match penalties after goal-less stalemate in regulation time while on Saturday MAFCO beat Iponga 1-0 at Karonga Stadium.

Meanwhile, the draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals took place at Kamuzu Stadium at half time of the Blantyre derby in which Bullets will meet Civil Service United; Baka City will face Blue Eagles; Lube Masters will meet Moyale Barracks while Karonga will face MAFCO.

In the semi-finals, the winner between Baka and Eagles will meet either MAFCO or Karonga United while winner of the tie between Bullets and Civil will either face Moyale or Lube Masters.—Reporting by Fam.mw; editing by Maravi Express