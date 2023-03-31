We are one people as Zimbabwe supports with 300 tons of maize flour

* Japan support eases pressure on schools as evacuation camps

* Tanzania delivers second consignment of relief items

The Republic of Zimbabwe has supported Malawi immediate need of restoration following the Cyclone Freddy-induced disaster with words of hope to all survivors, saying it is their “hope that Malawi will be healed and restored.

The country delivered its donation of 300 through Zimbabwe High Commissioner to Malawi, Nancy Saungweme, who said the support is a sign of solidarity to the sister country.

She said President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is responding to the call for support by his counterpart and “dear brother, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera”.

“We are one people. We have always supported each other in good and bad times. It is my government’s wish to do more to ensure that our brothers and sisters left homeless by the cyclone pick themselves up and continue with their daily lives.

“May the people of Malawi find comfort in that the people of Zimbabwe are with them in prayers, in this trying time. It is our hope that Malawi will be healed and restored by the Almighty,” she said.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity & Culture; Owen Chomanika said the support signals the brotherhood and sisterhood that exist between the two countries, saying Zimbabwe has “always been there for us”.

“We are still nursing the aftermath of the disaster, we have lost livelihoods and this donation will go a long way towards alleviating the challenges being faced by the affected people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government of Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has supported with 350 tents, 80 plastic sheets, 10 water purifiers and 350 portable jerry cans as relief items to ease the pressure created through lack of shelter as displaced survivors sought refuge in education facilities.

Speaking during a handover ceremony at Kamuzu international Airport (KIA), the Japanese Ambassador to Malawi, Yoichi Oya, said he was saddened by the impact of Tropical Cyclone Freddy, hence the support with respect to global solidarity.

“It breaks my heart that hundreds of people have lost their lives, some missing and that over half a million are forced to take refuge in camps,” he said.

The package was received by Minister of Finance, Sosten Gwengwe, who acknowledged that indeed said the donation will help decongest classrooms that are currently being used for shelter, saying “this has disrupted the school calendar across the affected councils”.

The United Republic of Tanzania, which already supported by donating helicopters and food items that were being airlifted to hard to reach areas, has delivered its second consignment of relief maize flour package.