‘We are asking Malawians to come in numbers and push us from the stands’—Flames captain Maxwell Paipi

Maxwell Paipi, Malawi national football team captain for the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) second round clash against South Africa this afternoon at Bingu National Stadium, issues a rallying call to fans to patronise the all-important match.

“If we win, we qualify for the CHAN finals [for the first time],” he is quoted as saying by Fam.mw. “Everyone knows how big this game is — we are ready to make history.

“We are asking Malawians to come in numbers and push us from the stands. We are confident, especially since the league has just started and we’re in good rhythm.”

Winners of this round will earn a slot at the CHAN finals to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in August and coach, Kalisto Pasuwa has called for laser-sharp focus and fearless attitude from his troops.

The Flames, who displayed a dominant 4-0 aggregate win over Comoros in the first round are determined to get a win as they search for a first CHAN qualification — while South Africa defeated Egypt 4-2 on aggregate after a 0-0 draw in first leg at home a super 3-1 away win in the return match in Ismailia.

At a pre-match press briefing yesterday, Pasuwa stressed the importance of mental discipline and urged his players to play their natural game without over-respecting their opponents.

“We know that they went to Egypt and won,” the Zimbabwean tactician is quoted as saying. “Now, we are playing at home with our 12th player — the supporters. These are games where we need maximum concentration. One mistake and you are punished.

“We’ve been talking to the players. In the last two matches, we lost because we showed too much respect. This time, we must go out there, play our football, and fight for a result.”

Pasuwa remains wary of their tactical structure and technical prowess of his opponents despite that they have not brought their best domestic league-based players who are tied with club engagements

“They are a technically sound team, but they are also fielding local players like us. That levels the playing field. We’ve been working on counter strategies, especially if they dominate possession.”

Indeed Pasuwa and his charges need to tread carefully against the Bafana Bafana even though their coach, Molefi Ntseki told South Africa Football Association (SAFA) media platform before flying to Malawi that he is expecting “a very tough” opponent.

Ntseki disclosed that he and his technical team had spent a considerable amount of time analysing their fellow Council for Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) opponent, saying: “Basically, they have selected all their best local players, and these are the players that are playing for the national team.”

He added that the domestic league players coach Kalisto Pasuwa has selected are also playing for the senior national team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: “So we are expecting a very tough team in Malawi, but I think we have done our homework and our players are looking forward to this game.

“So irrespective of whoever they have in camp, we also have to bring our A game. And our A game is more of a very good attitude, high level of determination, and high level of self-belief to say, ‘we’ll go into Malawi and implement our tactics’.”

He added that their approach is to go back home with a point or come back with three points.

Despite a lopsided head-to-head history — South Africa boasting 11 wins from 15 meetings — Malawi can draw inspiration from recent form having claimed victory in two of their last three encounters with Bafana Bafana, including a memorable COSAFA Plate final win in 2015.

At the finals in August, COSAFA will have four representatives alongside Angola, Madagascar and Zambia, who already sealed their place in the 19-team finals.

According to COSAFA Media, winners between Malawi and South Africa will go into Group C along with co-hosts Uganda, Niger, Guinea and the other qualifier, one between Gambia and Algeria.—Content by Fam.mw & COSAFA Media; editing by Maravi Express