Waxy Kay releases single ‘Mbali Yanga ya M’dima’

Waxy Kay: Promises an album this year

By Petro Mkandawire, MANA

Blantyre-based hip-hop artist, Wonderful Kapenga — whose stage name is Waxy Kay — released a new single last week entitled ‘Mbali Yanga ya M’dima’ recorded from early 2023.

In an interview, Waxy Kay said he has plans this year to release an album which has been preparing in 2022 and he is ready to give his fans the best music ever.

Speaking about ‘Mbali Yanga ya M’dima’, the artist said every person has his or her own part which they are good at, “so I made this song to encourage people in knowing there best part which will help them to be successfully”.

“I decided to release this song in order to encourage my fellow Malawians that everything is possible when we are working hard. There are a lot of people who keep thinking I could release such a song about a dark side of myself, so I made it to prove that everything is possible.”

“Music is one of the ways to motivate myself as well as others. I am fully hopeful that this year Malawians will enjoy good music through my album, which is yet to be released and my fans should expect a lot from it,” he said.

One of Waxy Kay fans, Madalo James said he is looking forward to appreciating the single, saying the artist articulates well on many social issues in his lyrics, saying they resonate well with his own experiences and even solves his relationship through the messages he gives and he is hoping that this track will change things as well.

“Music is the greatest communication in the world even if other people don’t appreciate its goodness,” he said. “I hope the song carries a heavy message that can change Malawi as well as entertain us.”

James also appealed music lovers to stop criticizing artist on social media when they take a short break in music, instead they should promote music industry in different ways.